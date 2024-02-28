Thomasville tennis splits match with Cairo | Sport





THOMASVILLE Thomasville tennis welcomed the Cairo Syrupmakers Monday night as the Thomasville girls picked up the win, while the Cairo boys earned a closer win. This was the first time in years that Thomasville met Cairo on the tennis court, a fact that excited the Thomasville team. We were definitely looking forward to this match, Bulldogs head tennis coach Hannah Edwards said before the match. It should be some pretty good competition. I think both teams are pretty balanced teams, so we're looking at some good competition today. Cairo won the boys match 3-2 over Thomasville. The Bulldogs won their number two doubles match, but took the loss in the number one doubles match. Despite going to three sets, the team of Charles Curles and Monquarius Williams took the win for the Syrupmakers. Thomasville number one singles player Wesley Montgomery was able to win his match against Cairo's Jacob Bennett, but Cort Lauder and Andrew Cumbaa were able to secure victories in the two and three singles matches. The Thomasville girls were very successful against the Syrupmakers, winning all their matches and taking the overall victory 5-0. Bulldogs two and three singles players Ruby Do and Kamryn Shokat both won in just two sets. Shokat only gave up three points in her two sets. Number one THS singles player Ella Rodd was pushed to three sets by Cairo's Shimei Duevanhage, but won the second and third sets to complete a victory for the Bulldogs. Thomasville's girls won both doubles matches. Caroline Still and Regan Gibson won their match in straight sets, while Anna Shokat and Trinity Do broke a 1-1 draw in the third set to secure the sweep for the Bulldogs.

