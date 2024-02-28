A Preview of Every Local State Tournament Hockey Team | Sport

Playoff hockey.

Is there anything better than these two words?

Add that in with a March Madness-style state tournament where every game could be your last, and we have an exciting few weeks ahead.

I've personally come to enjoy the new MIAA statewide playoff format over the past three years, warts and all. More often than not, the task is to find a worthy state champion in each sport, while creating compelling matchups along the way against schools that would otherwise know nothing about each other.

And hopefully tweeks will be made to keep improving it.

I went through each of our six Daily News area basketball teams that qualified for their respective tournaments, and of course I'll be doing the same with hockey.

In total, we have five area boys and girls teams that will compete for a state title, with first round matches beginning Wednesday evening. Below I'm going to go through them all, let you know which players to look out for, and give a prediction on how far I think each will progress based on their class.

Use it as a bulletin board material.

Hate me if you want.

But I think this will be a fun exercise in getting to know our local tournament teams, and the playoff paths that await them all. We're going alphabetically, so don't worry about the order here, it doesn't mean anything.

And B comes before G, so we're going to start with our boys' teams.

AMESBURY BOYS: No. 24 in Div. 2

Will last year's story be the same this year?

You probably remember, but a season ago Amesbury clocked in as the No. 19 seed in Division 4 and earned two consecutive upsets to reach the quarterfinals. However, it was there that the dreaded trip to Nantucket awaited, and the Redhawks couldn't overcome the day-long journey to keep their season alive.

Can this year's team do something similar?

For starters, Amesbury (12-6-0) is playing its best hockey at the right time, having won 10 of 11 heading into the tournament. The trio of Body Marcotte (23g, 21a), Matt Venturi (18g, 25a) and Joey Duggan (11g, 25a) are the top-3 scorers in the Daily News field and have combined to create a dominant first line. But the depth up front has formed behind them Ben Richard, Wes Akkerman, Maddox Leblanc And Nathan Brownand freshman goalkeeper Collin Dyer has emphatically taken over the starting role.

No doubt about it, the Redhawks are going to have a tough time.

But what difference will it make if we are two divisions higher?

It all starts Thursday night when the Redhawks travel to play No. 9 Auburn (15-5-0) in the first round for a puck drop at 6 p.m. I would certainly argue that the Redhawks are heavier on the schedule in non-league this season, with Methuen (twice), Lunenberg and Shawsheen on the slate, so they are more battle-hardened.

Unfortunately, I'm not sure this will be enough to upset the Rockets, who are similarly on fire after winning seven straight at the tournament.

Prediction: Dept. 2 First round.

NEWBURYPORT BOYS: No. 5 in Div 2

From what I read and hear, Tewksbury and Canton could prove to be a lot better than everyone else in Division 2.

There's a good reason why they're the No. 1 and 2 seeds.

But does that really mean anything?

And hey, in Newburyport's case, it almost beat Canton, the defending Div. Two state champions stood their ground earlier this season before falling 3-2 in an epic overtime game.

So it wouldn't shock me at all if Newburyport hoists a championship trophy onto the TD Garden ice in a few weeks.

The Clippers (16-4-1) have what it takes.

And it starts with some pretty incredible program depth.

There's no blue-chipper who threatens to score 40 goals, but the Clippers have three, if not four, solid lines that can all find the back of the net with a similar frequency. Jackson DeVivo (13g, 12a) is the team's top scorer, but forwards Tristan Joyce (10g, 10a), Kane Brennan (3g, 12a), Will Palermo (8g, 7a), Colby Arel (4g, 10a), Luke MacIsaak (6g, 7a), Jack Sullivan (9g, 4a), Owen CrossAnd Henry Waddell can all light the lamp. Top D-line Caden Eiserman (4g, 8a) and Graham Luskin (3g, 12a) is a shutdown unit that can also contribute offensively, and its second pair William Forrest And Mason Childs are just as strong.

Then net, Damien Lam has been exceptional.

The junior has done well in his first season as a varsity starter, posting a 1.91 goals-against average and a whopping six shutouts. When he gets hot, he has shown the ability to steal games.

And I think the bracket broke nicely for Newburyport.

Of course, nothing can be taken for granted, but the Clippers will be heavy favorites when they host No. 28 Dartmouth in the first round at the Graf on Wednesday (5 p.m.). A win there, and that could set up a juicy rematch with No. 12 Gloucester in the Round of 16. The Fishermen earned a surprising 5-2 win earlier this season, so the Clippers would be eager to get some revenge in the playoffs if that matchup were to happen again. Woburn is the No. 4 seed and would be in the quarterfinals if the bracket holds, but I think the level of competition the Clippers have faced this year (Canton, St. Johns Prep, Franklin, BC High) would get them through there to help. toss-up game.

So it would advance to the semifinals, and probably No. 1 Tewksbury.

Who knows, maybe something will happen along the way.

But from what I hear about the Redmen (17-3-0), the Clippers should be ready to match their physicality. Something the Clippers are also proud of, so there would certainly be a lot of ice baths after these two heavyweights battled it out.

Can the Clippers survive? Certainly.

Would No. 2 Canton be present in the final, ready to defend? Maybe.

It's all a toss-up once you get to this point. But I'm going with a Redmen team that has the second fewest goals per game in Div. 2 this year (1.75), while he scored the most (5.45).

Prediction: Dept. 2 Semi-finals.

TRITON BOYS: No. 7 in Div. 3

Triton (11-9-0) has a super strength with Gavin Marengi when it's on.

A year ago, the goaltender stood on his head several times as he helped the Vikings make a thrilling run to the semifinals, upsetting CAL rival Lynnfield along the way. This winter, the aspiring country singer is back as the team's junior starter, posting a solid 2.65 goals against average with 4 shutouts.

Marengi is the definition of a goalkeeper who can steal your games himself.

But he has plenty of help around him.

Interestingly enough, two of Triton's three top scorers this year are defensemen. Two years senior captain Jack Lindholm (7g, 17a) is a workhorse when it comes to eating up ice time, and physical sophomore Michael Taylor (6g, 13a) heads the other pair. Up front, the Vikings similarly don't have a top scorer, but have some athletes who can find goals in between. Mason Colby (6g, 14a), Josh Hersey (12g, 6a), Connor Rumph (4g, 12a), Colin Fidler (5g, 5a), Alex Pasquini (6g, 4a), Aiden Szymanski (5g, 4a), Luke Sullivan (7g, 2a) and Vinny Magee (3g, 4a).

At their best, the Vikings are a well-balanced team.

Triton will host No. 26 Middleboro in the first round on Wednesday (7 p.m.) and will be a heavy favorite. It would then likely be a home game against No. 10 Medfield in the Round of 16, which I think the Vikings would use their experience from last year to win.

However, if the bracket holds, No. 2 Shawsheen Tech would be waiting.

A quarterfinal matchup that the Vikings could certainly win, especially after they did so just a year ago (as the No. 10 seed over No. 2 Lynnfield). But the Rams (19-1-0) know how to win this winter and just brought home their first state vocational championship last week.

Triton needs his A-Game to return to the semi-finals.

Prediction: Dept. 3 Quarter-finals.

HPNA GIRLS: No. 12 in division 1

If you haven't seen it yet Paige Nottingham play, you're missing something.

The Pentacket junior is a defenseman that every team in the state would love to have. She has the ability to shut down the opponent's biggest attacking threat, combined with elite speed and vision, which has led to her scoring eight goals with five assists this year. It's not uncommon to see her take the puck behind her own net, then weave the length of the ice through the entire opponent's defense and score a goal.

They are special things.

Nottingham will now look to lead an HPNA team made up of mostly North Andover residents to play-off success. HPNA was upset in the Round of 16 last year as a No. 4 seed, so anyone who returned this winter will be eager to make amends.

It starts on Wednesday, when No. 21 Natick comes down for a first-round matchup with a puck drop at 6 p.m. If HPNA can survive and advance, No. 5 Hingham (16-5-1) would likely wait in the Round of 16, while a strong team from Malden Catholic (13-3-4) is the No. 4 seed in the round of 16. this part of the bracket.

If HPNA makes it to the semifinals, it will have earned it.

Prediction: Dept. 1 Round of 16.

NEWBURYPORT GIRLS: No. 31 in Division 2

The good news is that Newburyport is finding its way at the right time.

Of Olivia Wilson (18g, 18a), Maddie Noury (13g, 10a), Abby Stauss (15g, 4a), Holly Sullivan (4g, 7a), Mackenzie Riley (4g, 5a), Lainey Pare (2g, 6a), Katie Brown (3g, 4a) and Delaney Belanger (4g, 2a) Leading the way offensively, the Clippers have picked up some nice wins heading into the tournament. There were wins over Medford and Marblehead, and even though the Clippers (5-15-0) fell to a talented Pope Francis team last time out, head coach Then Robinson praised it as one of the better performances his team has put in all year.

So there is always a chance of a disruption.

But it won't be easy.

On Wednesday evening, the Clippers must travel more than two hours to the Cape, where a team with the same nickname, No. 2 Falmouth, will wait (5:15 p.m.). The South Shore Clippers (19-2-1) are one of the highest scoring teams in the state, so the goal is to keep them in check.

Hey, stranger things have happened.

Prediction: Dept. 2 First round.