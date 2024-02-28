These are the potential returning individual indoor track and field champions in 2024

There are eight returning DI indoor track and field champions, not including relays, who will get the opportunity to defend their titles at the 2024 NCAA Championships in Boston. Here's a look at who could repeat this year.

Romaine Beckford from Arkansas | High jump

Romaine Beckford won the indoor and outdoor high jump titles in South Florida last year. He has since transferred to Arkansas and hasn't missed a step, jumping an NCAA-leading 2.27 meters in 2024.

Jadin O'Brien of Notre Dame | Pentathlon

Jadin O'Brien scored 4,512 points to win last year's pentathlon title and sits fourth nationally in the combined events entering the championships. Another big performance at five events could give the Fighting Irish star back-to-back championships.

Ole Miss'Run Davis | Throwing weight

Jalani Davis is the only woman to clear 25 meters in the weight throw this year (25.09) after winning the NCAA title in the event last winter. Only two other peers have thrown further than her in collegiate history, so a repeat title is a possibility.

Stanford's Roisin Willis | 800m

Roisin Willis didn't reach her personal best time under two minutes in the 800 meters this year, but she still runs the 10th fastest time in the NCAA this year at 2:01.99. If the defending 800-meter champion can set a new personal best at championships, she could walk away with back-to-back titles.

Yusuf Bizimana from Texas 800m

After a controversial finish, Yusuf Bizimana of Texas won the 2023 800m title. Entering the race looking to repeat, the Texas standout has the fastest time in the country this year at 1:45.88 (elevation).

Lamara Distin from Texas A&M | High jump

Lamara Distin has won the last two indoor high jump titles and will attempt a three-peat in Boston. She will be the event's overwhelming favorite after setting a collegiate record when clearing the 2.00 meters at the SEC Championships.

Terrence Jones of Texas Tech | 60m

Terrence Jones won the 60m title last year after running 6.46 seconds in the final, the fastest time of last year. Jones also holds the collegiate record in the event, so he is certainly a threat to repeat.

Luke Houser from Washington | Miles

Luke Houser won the mile last year in 4:03.33 at New Mexico. While that time at face value wouldn't come close to breaking the top-50 times in 2024, Houser has run the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season at 3:51.73.

