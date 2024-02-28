Sports
Three things that sold JaMarcus Shephard on Alabama Football
YesMarcus Shephard I have been working under for the past two years Kalen DeBoer in Washington and followed him to Alabama to join his Crimson Tide staff. While Alabama's new assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach believes in DeBoer and what he can accomplish in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that wasn't the only reason Shephard made the move.
He explained what sold him on Alabama in an interview with Tide 100.9s Ryan Fowler.
I think the great thing about this whole profession is that you have to choose people, and when you choose people, most of the time they won't let you down, Shephard said Tuesday. A lot of people make decisions in life based on the salaries, the titles and of course I have a lot of titles and stuff, but you make those decisions based on those things instead of it being about the people you're around are.
And Kalen DeBoer is one of the best people I've been around in college football. The staff we are here with Nick SheridanCoach (Robert) Gillespieeven meeting with Coach (Freddie) Roach for the first time these are great people. And as far as I'm concerned, that's what it's all about. It's more about people than anything.
Shephard also said Alabama's rich tradition was a top selling point for him, and he believes DeBoer can continue that based on his record and the State of the Tide program.
I certainly appreciate and respect everything that Coach is (Nick) Saban has done here, Shephard said. Ultimately, you come here and you do something special here. You're creating a new legacy, where Coach Saban has already left an immense legacy here. So you restart that whole thing.
I know Alabama won a lot of championships before 2007 and 2006, and hopefully we can come here and do the same kind of things.
Shephard, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also revealed that taking a job in the Yellowhammer State was made with family in mind, as his family was originally from Uniontown, Ala. comes, he said.
My family has been a longtime Alabama fan and has always cherished this place, Shephard said. Tuscaloosa has been a place they came to for a night out on the town and such. So for me, this is a bit of a homecoming, many ways to be here at the University of Alabama.
Shephard's role as co-offensive coordinator
Last week, Alabama officially announced that Shephard would be the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in his first season. He was the passing game coordinator in his two years at Washington after serving as co-offensive coordinator at Purdue from 2018-21. What will Shephard's role be now that Sheridan is taking on DeBoer's role?
We'll make a game plan together, make sure that in third-down situations, red-zone situations, first-down calls, all those different things, make sure that we collectively make sure that we're on the right calls, Shephard said. Moreover, we just had to make sure that new ideas came to the table that suited us.
I think that's something that's really important, something that we've done over the years with Nick, myself and Coach. (Ryan) Grubb when we were all together and (Scott) Huff and Coach (Lee) Markswe all did a good job of bringing new ideas to the table and making sure we narrowed it down to where it really fits the identity of the offense that Coach DeBoer really created in the first place.
So I will definitely be involved in every aspect of it. Coach Sheridan and I will certainly do our best to come up with the right game plan to be prepared, ready and successful on Saturday.
|
