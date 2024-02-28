Saugerties hosts state tournament – Daily Freeman





SAUGERTIES The 2024 New York State Varsity High School Club Hockey Championship returns to Kiwanis Ice Arena Friday through Sunday. There will be no public skating hours at the Cantine Field complex location on Friday and Saturday. Cosmic skating sessions will take place on Friday and Saturday and the public is advised to check the arena's website (www.kiwanis icearena.com) for public skating times. Saugerties will host four teams from Long Island, two from Central New York and Arlington High in Dutchess County during the tournament. There is no entrance fee for the event. The Saugerties Varsity Club hockey team is led by head coach Matt Green. The team had a record of 15-3-2 in the regular season. Team members include Ryan Haberski, Jude Signore, Kamran Hetrick, Lucas Fisher, Kennedy Bleau, Ty Monroe, Timothy Grega, Tanner Barros, Graydon Jayson, Tyson Meade, Max Scanlon, Joseph Frederick, Koy Jones, Andrew Searing-Burke, Ethan Cataldi, Eric DeWitt, Hayden Bowman, Ethan Bowman, Arthur Daggett and Leo Daggett. The Saugerties Mustangs open the tournament Friday at 1 p.m. against St. Anthony's of Long Island at Kiwanis Ice Arena. The Mustangs will then meet Chenango Forks at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by Kings Park/Commack at 4 p.m. Saturday. The best teams will play more matches on Sunday. The Saugerties Youth Hockey Association 12uA team will compete in the Tier III Championship at various locations in Buffalo from Friday through Sunday. The team is coached by JJ Manner. Team members include Alexander Bilyou, Connor Manner, Eli Kelly, Flint Meyer, Jacob D'Arcy, Jamison Crowley, Liam Keegan, Luke Armstrong, Luke Hulbert, Mark Brown, Mason Gamache, Oliver Frederick, Serenity DeWitt and Wynter Plank.

