Column: Chris Kirk's road to recovery included roommates and Yahtzee

Chris Kirk knew the long road back from alcoholism and depression would require support from family at home and PGA Tour friends along the way. Neither was in short supply.

He just didn't know that Yahtzee would be involved as well.

It must have been Palm Springs two or three years ago, Brendon Todd said. “Chris and Sepp (Straka) found a Yahtzee game in the house they were staying in and they got hooked straight away. Now boys will carry a notebook for a year that can fit seven or eight games on a page.

We started playing $20 a game, and that turned into a dollar a point, and it's gotten expensive. But it's a lot of fun.

Todd has been a regular roommate since Kirk returned to golf after a six-month hiatus in 2019, along with Straka, Brian Harman and Greyson Sigg, occasionally Kevin Kisner. Most of them are connected through college golf in Georgia. There's also the outsider, Denny McCarthy, who has also been a major contributor to Kirk's remarkable comeback. He went to Virginia.

They were as crucial to Kirk's success as his languid swing. They kept him company on the road, instead of Kirk spending long hours alone in a hotel room, forcing him to partially keep him company with a bottle until things got out of hand.

There is Yahtzee, the old-fashioned game that combines dice with poker. Most of them are Braves fans, so there's usually a baseball game on TV in the house they rent. There's also Texas Hold 'em and now Pepper Pong, similar to table tennis but with softer paddles and balls.

Brendon Todd tees off on the second hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

“Anything we can try to beat each other with,” Sigg said.

Kirk is in a good spot now as he defends his title this week in the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the start of the Florida swing that ultimately leads to the Masters. He'll be back at Augusta National this year, thanks to that win at The Sentry to start the year on Maui.

Kirk said Tuesday that he keeps all his PGA Tour trophies together. Although everyone has their own memory, they all remind him to find joy in the long, lonely hours of work, because winning doesn't happen nearly enough.

But last year there was another award that reminded him that no one can do it alone.

Brian Harman tees off on the second hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

All his housemates, including ex-Bulldogs Keith Mitchell and Russell Henley, stood in the back of the room at Sea Island last November to watch Kirk accept the PGA Tour's Courage Award for knowing when to step away, when to help and the harsh honesty it took to get his life and his game back on track.

“I'm the stay-at-home dad who rents a four- or five-bedroom house every week, and those guys stay with me and we hang out and play Yahtzee and play cards or whatever,” Kirk said. “That was definitely something I made a point of when I decided to come back, just because I had all these bad memories of being alone in a hotel room.

It's been a huge, huge change in terms of the quality of life on the road, he said. I hope those guys feel the same way.

They do.

“I think it was just what he needed,” Todd said. The time in hotels is what consumes him, just the time away from his family. He can be with his friends, and it's positive to have people hanging out and distracting him.”

As Kisner said, Kirk surrounds himself in an environment where he can succeed.

Todd, Kirk, Kisner and Harman were all together in Georgia. Sigg, Henley, Mitchell and Straka arrived after Kirk turned pro. It's still one big family.

When Kirk was dealing with some of his alcohol problems, he got back on the road and that's when he thought if he stayed in a house with some of his friends it would make his time away from the golf course easier, Sigg said. I love it too. It can get lonely when you're stuck in a hotel room for three or four weeks in a row.

Kirk fits the description as a family man because players say he usually finds them. Sometimes they go out to eat, sometimes they have food delivered. A deck of cards always comes in handy. There is usually a game on the television. Nobody talks about golf.

It felt like no one cared how bad you played and they cheered you on when you played well,” McCarthy said. “You leave golf on the course and have fun with guys. Based on what he was dealing with, I think he wanted to be around people who were good friends.

McCarthy started as friends of Kirk's friends and is now part of the Georgia gang, even though Todd refers to McCarthy with mock disdain as the Orioles fan.

Chris and I have become good friends, McCarthy said. He has been a role model for me here. He is a true professional and handles things the right way.

Kirk was quick to acknowledge his posse in the back of the room at Sea Island as he received the Courage Award. He talked about group texts about who is playing where and what kind of houses he has found. He still stays in a hotel a few times a year. Sometimes there are families and Yahtzee has to wait another week.

But they were a great help to Kirk and he to them too.

He is a good friend to all of us, Sigg said. If he ever needs anything from me, I'll be there for him because he's always been there for me. So I wouldn't say we were doing him a favor. I think we're all in this together.