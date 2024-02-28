23 Women's basketball cuts Musketeers to pieces, 99-57





Box score Omaha, Neb. — Led by 25 points from senior by Emma Ronsiek a special group of six seniors concluded their final home game of the season with a 99-57 victory over Xavier on Tuesday, February 27. The win moved the Bluejays to 23-4 on the season and 14-3 in BIG EAST action, while Xavier moved to 1-25 overall and 0-17 in conference play. Creighton was tied at 9-9 early in the game (6:22) and used a 15-3 run to expand to a 24-12 lead after one quarter. Five different Bluejays contributed to the run, led by five points from Ronsiek. Xavier stayed close throughout the second quarter, closing within nine points at 32-23 (3:13). The Bluejays responded with consecutive layups from Morgan Maly and Ronsiek and had a 43-30 lead at halftime. Leading 59-43 with 3:49 left in the third, the Bluejays put the game away with 10 straight points to end the frame with a 69-43 lead. Ronsiek again led the attack with four points. In the final stanza, Creighton's lead grew to as many as 42 in the closing moments, as Creighton went 13-for-15 (86.7%) in the fourth quarter. Ronsiek's 25-point performance led all scorers with five Bluejays in double figures. Morgan Maly yielded 19 points, Lauren Jensen had 16 points, while Mallory Brake And Molly Mogensen each finished with 10 points. Xavier got 13 points from Aizhamique Mayo and 12 points from Daniela López. The Bluejays close out the regular season at Seton Hall on Sunday, March 3. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1, with a tip time of 2:00 PM (CT). COMMENTS: Ronsiek moved from 12th to 10th all-time for Creighton in scoring, passing assistant coach Jaylyn Agnew and Tanya Warren … Ronsiek now has 1,568 points, she is 20 points clear of Laura Spanheimer for ninth … Not only did every Bluejay score in the win, every Creighton player recorded at least one assist and one rebound.

