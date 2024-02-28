Cricket controversy erupts after unknown Namibian batsman breaks T20 world record





Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is the proud new owner of the fastest century in a T20 international. Image: Cricket Nepal Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has set a new world record for the fastest ever century in T20 international cricket, who needed just 33 balls to reach triple figures, helped his side to a 20-run win over Nepal on Tuesday. The 22-year-old got to the point with Namibia at 3-62 in the 11th over, firing 11 fours and eight sixes to finish with 101 off 36 deliveries. His record-breaking knock was ended by right-arm pacer Abinash Bohara just three balls after reaching 100. The flurry of boundaries from his bat saw Namibia end the innings on 4-206. In reply, Nepal fought valiantly to chase down the mammoth total but ultimately fell twenty runs short. DISAPPOINTMENT: New Zealand rocked by another blow on the eve of the Test series AUSSIES REJOICE: Brutal reaction as England sinks to an embarrassing low Loftie-Eaton's century broke the previous record of 34 balls set by Nepal's Kushal Malla, who scored a quick hundred against Mongolia last year. While South Africa's David Miller, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Czech batsman Sudesh Wickramasekara have all managed to reach triple figures in 35 balls. Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in a 2013 IPL match remains the overall record for the fastest century. Social media was abuzz with Loftie-Eaton's performance, but some felt matches against non-Test nations should not count in the record books. These low-level matches will spoil the T20 records Sn (@TheHelmetPunch) February 27, 2024 Scoring against non-testing nations should not be included in a record Spidy (@spidy805) February 27, 2024 We don't count them as cricket teams Crony Capitalism (@stormbreezer__) February 27, 2024 Lucky me to have seen both record-breaking T20I Century in person. 33 ball century – Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 101 (36b 11×4 8×6) of Namibia vs Nepal, 2024 – Tri Series at TU Cricket Stadium, Nepal 34 ball century – Nepal's Kushal Malla 137* (50b 8X4s 12X6) vs Mongolia, 2023 – pic.twitter.com/vxkg1cZST5 Subas Humagain (@SubasTheOne_) February 27, 2024 Fastest T20 Hundreds (All Matches) 30 balls: Chris Gayle – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors 2013

32: Rishabh Pant – Delhi v Himachal Pradesh 2018

33: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – Namibia v Nepal 2024 and Wihan Lubbe – Northwest v Limpopo 2018

34: Andrew Symonds – Kent v Middlesex 2004, Sean Abbott – Surrey v Kent 2023 and Kushal Malla – Nepal v Mongolia 2023 The story continues Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton at the 2021 T20 World Cup. (GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images) Steve Smith in danger of missing out on T20 World Cup squad? After a bad turnout Australia's T20 series against New Zealand, Steve Smith says he is “not too concerned” about whether or not he is selected for the T20 World Cup in June. Matt Short, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis and Smith are all fighting for their places in the side and had the chance to make their case in the series against New Zealand. Short proved valuable in the middle for Australia, while Smith ultimately underperformed. The Aussie could not get going at the top of the rankings in his two innings and Wade believes Short may have done enough to secure a position in the 15-man squad ahead of Smith. And Smith also believes that he may not play a role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. “I think they're quite up there, to be honest, with (Travis) Head, Warner and (Mitch) Marsh in the top three,” Smith told AAP. “I don't know exactly what the selectors want to do. I'm not too concerned about it anyway. If I'm there, I'm there. If I'm not there, I'm not there.” Smith admitted he had been dealt some good balls before his dismissal in New Zealand and was unlucky not to show the skills Australian fans know he has in the white-ball format. “(Adam) Milne got one to run away in the second game, which was tough,” Smith said. “Lockie, when the sun went down it was quite difficult to pick up and he gave me a nice inswinger. Look, it wasn't ideal but it is what it is and whatever happens will happen from here. “ with AAP Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week. Yahoo Australia

