Jrgen Klinsmann could be an unconscious agent for change in Korean football | South Korea

IImagine if, the day before a major semi-final for England, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were involved in a ding-dong that ended with the striker nursing dislocated fingers. And this was a story peddled by a foreign newspaper that few had heard of, and confirmed hours later by the Football Association. That may give some idea of ​​what happened to South Korea with Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in in February, the longest month in the country's long football history.

There's more, and it all started with an Asian Cup semi-final defeat to Jordan on February 6, ending their chances of lifting the continental trophy for the first time since 1960. That match, as seismic as it was, in part because of Korea's abysmal performance against an opponent ranked 64 spots lower, is overshadowed by what happened next.

Jrgen Klinsmann immediately said that it had been a fantastic tournament, that he would not resign as coach and that the focus should be on analyzing what had happened. The Korea Football Association (KFA) did so a week later and conducted an in-depth review, but the 1990 World Cup winner was back in California attending the review on Zoom. On February 15, even that external connection was finally severed.

The biggest problem was always the lack of time Klinsmann spent in Korea, with the now infamous statistic of 67 days in his first six months in Korea. Its disappearance almost as soon as the tournament ended reinforced the suspicion that while the smile was there, the heart for the work was not. The KFA called it disrespectful.

The organization has long been controlled by Hyundai, a company that, even in a country known for its punishing work culture, has traditionally prided itself on long hours, topped off with early morning breakfast and late-night drinks. Foreign coaches of the past were always based in Seoul; it was a requirement for the job. The demands on Korean managers had been even higher and their wives were known to complain to the KFA in the past that the expected constant drinking with officials, journalists and sponsors was detrimental to their husbands' health.

Son Heung-Min looks on with his fingers tied after his ping-pong argument with his teammate following the elimination from the Asian Cup. Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

No one expected Klinsmann to burn the midnight oil in quite the same way, but because he was more easily seen on foreign television or in stadiums than at K-League matches, it meant there was little credit in the bank. The man himself said this was modern football. Maybe it's something new for people who are used to doing things differently, Klinsmann said last year from Los Angeles.

I don't blame anyone when they say, Where is he? I'm a workaholic. I love to work the way Koreans love to work. When I'm not in the country 24/7, I still work 24/7, calling people, observing and watching videos about opponents.

That Klinsmann had a freedom that none of his predecessors had enjoyed would have been easier to accept if he had taken the team to the next level. The journey to the last four of the Asian Cup with just one win in regulation time was a chaotic ride with stars like Lee and Son emerging at crucial moments to make a difference, without any clear game plan or strategy.

These two players, the captain and face of the team and the talented rising star, also took center stage off the field. According to reports, Lee and a group of younger players finished dinner early a day before the Jordan match to play table tennis and were told not to do so by Son and other senior players, and then there was, the Sun said , a Ping Pong Ding Dong .

It can be easy to read too much into the relationship dynamics between junior and senior, but it is still a significant part of Korean society. It was no surprise that public opinion turned sharply against the younger Lee, who first came to national attention at the age of six on a football reality TV program and came to Valencia four years later. older authority figure.

The reaction was so negative that major companies such as Korea Telecom began to reconsider commercial contracts with the 23-year-old. Lee has spent most of his life in Europe and may have been shocked by the consequences, despite his early apology in which he denied outing Son. Ultimately, it took a trip from Paris to London and a photo with Son, who then asked fans to forgive Lee, to perhaps turn the tide. Still, Lee, one of Asia's most creative talents, could be forgiven for feeling a little nervous the next time he steps through the arrivals hall at Incheon International Airport.

It may be harsh to blame Klinsmann for the turmoil, although it is suggested that his laissez-faire leadership, which extended beyond the field, contributed. Many have noted the timing of the leak to the sun. Klinsmann's self-justification also got a boost: a day after the story broke, he claimed such infighting made his job at the Asian Cup more difficult.

Ultimately, however, there is more anger at the man who brought in the German. Chung Mong-gyu has been head of the KFA for more than a decade and his fondness for, and subsequent apparent pandering of, Klinsmann has increased criticism that the Hyundai scion views Korean football as his personal fiefdom. Klinsmann said last week that he had jokingly introduced himself as Chung's Korea coach during the 2022 World Cup. No one smiled when the ax fell. We decided that Klinsmann was unlikely to improve as a head coach, in terms of his abilities and work ethic, Chung said.

It was a brutal end to a chaotic year. At the very least, Klinsmann's time created a demand for change. If he continues this, he could eventually become one of the most influential coaches in the country's history.