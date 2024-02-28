Bears head to Oregon for final Pac-12 weekend







Kelley L Cox/KLC photos Freshman Lulu Twidale is having her best game this season after career highs of 24 points and six triples against Arizona.

Cal looks for seasonal cleanup of Oregon

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (16-12, 6-10 Pac-12) will try to complete a season sweep against Oregon (11-18, 2-14) when it faces the Ducks at 7 Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. pm PT in Eugene, Oregon. A win would give the Bears their first regular-season win against Oregon since the 2012-13 season. This game marks the 81st all-time meeting between the programs, with Oregon holding a 46-34 lead in the series dating back to the 1978-79 season. The Bears won the most recent game in January with a 66-57 win at Haas Pavilion. The last time Cal won in Eugene was Feb. 24, 2017, in a 55-49 victory. Oregon is led by 10th-year head coach Kelly Graves and makes a trip to the Great 8 in last season's WNIT. The Ducks return three starters, highlighted by Phillipina Kyei, who leads the Pac-12 in double-doubles (19) and rebounding (12.3). When the teams met in January, Cal had one of its most dominant performances on the glass, pulling down 22 offensive rebounds, which led to 24 second-chance points. It was a close game through the first three quarters, with the Bears trailing by one heading into the final frame. Cal outscored Oregon 19-9 in the fourth quarter and held the Ducks scoreless for the final three and a half minutes of the game en route to the 66-57 victory. Thursday's game will air on Pac-12 Bay Area with Elise Woodward and Charli Turner Thorne on the call. GAME INFORMATION Date and time: Thursday February 29 | 7pm PT

Live stats: StatBroadcast Live stream: Pac-12 Bay Area FAST HITS In the loss to Arizona (February 25): Freshmen Lulu Twidale exploded for career highs of 24 points (9 of 11) and six 3-pointers (6 of 7). Twidale became just the second freshman in the Pac-12 this season to hit at least six triples and score at least 24 points in a game. The other doing either is USC's Juju Watkins. Kemery Martín hit three three-pointers for the second time in her last three games. During that span, she is shooting 53.8% from deep. The Bears poured in 11 triples for the 11th game this season, putting them just six 3-pointers shy of the 239 the 2018-19 team hit for the most in program history since 1999-00.

The 16 overall wins and six conference wins are the most under a head coach Charmin Smith (finished 13-17 last season, 4-14).

(finished 13-17 last season, 4-14). In 4 of 7 games against ranked opponents this season, the Bears have led or been within single digits in the fourth quarter.

Cal is 13-0 this season when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points. Player notes Ioanna Krimili is 1 of only 2 active players in the country with career averages of at least 17.0 points per game and 40% from 3-point range over at least three seasons. The other is Paige Bueckers from UConn.

is 1 of only 2 active players in the country with career averages of at least 17.0 points per game and 40% from 3-point range over at least three seasons. The other is Paige Bueckers from UConn. Krimili leads the Pac-12 in conference play at 3 p.m. (44) and is currently third (behind Caitlyn Clark, Iowa, and Abbey Hsu, Columbia) among all active players in the country for career three-pointers made per game (2.8) and eighth for a total of 3:00 PM (321).

Even missing nine games this season, Krimili is eighth in the Pac-12 at 3 p.m. (52). She's just three shy of Cal's all-time single-season list.

Krimili ranks second among all active players in the country for most career matches with at least five hours (23): Caitlyn Clark, Iowa 40 Ioanna Krimili 24 Hsu Abbey, Columbia 23 Sara Scalia, Indiana 20 Hannah Jump, Stanford-19

Over her last eight games, Krimili is shooting 45.7% from deep. That clip ranks 11th in the country during that period (min. 45 attempts). Her 42.3% average from beyond the arc for the season ranks 20th in the nation (min. 120 attempts).

Krimili's six 20-point games in conference play rank third in the conference behind USC's Juju Watkins (11) and Arizona State's Jalyn Brown (8).

Crime and Leilani McIntosh are the Pac-12's best 3-point shooting duo in conference play, combining for 66 shots from beyond the arc.

are the Pac-12's best 3-point shooting duo in conference play, combining for 66 shots from beyond the arc. McIntosh is on pace to average the most assists per game in a season. Her 5.2 assists per game rank second in the Pac-12 and her 146 total assists rank 27th in the nation.

McIntosh is 1 of only 3 players in the country averaging at least 9.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, 1.5 SPG and shooting 40.0% from 3-point range. She is the only player to do this in a major conference.

Over her last twelve games, McIntosh shot 43.2% from deep.

McIntosh is just three triples away from passing Courtney Range for ninth on Cal's all-time three-pointers list.

McIntosh is the only player in the Pac-12 to rank in the top 10 in both assists and steals while shooting 40% from deep.

McKayla Williams' 44 offensive rebounds lead all guards in the Pac-12 and rank 21st overall.

44 offensive rebounds lead all guards in the Pac-12 and rank 21st overall. Michelle Onyiah was effective on the glass when she was on the floor. Averaging just 18.6 minutes per game, she ranks 18th in the Pac-12 in rebounding (6.3). She is the only player in the conference's top 25 averaging less than 20 minutes per game.

Onyiah's 79 offensive rebounds rank fifth in the conference.

Onyiah currently ranks third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 58.8%. During conference play, she leads the Pac-12 at 66.3%. She is shooting 80.0% over her last three games and 74.1% over her last eight.

Marta Suárez's versatility at the forward position has been on display all year, as her 34 three-pointers rank fourth in the Pac-12 and 44th in the nation among all forwards. Team notes This is one of the best three-point shooting teams in program history. The 233 triples made are the second most in Cal history since 1999, trailing only the 2018-19 team that hit 239.

Cal has hit double-digit 3-pointers in six of the last 11 games — the most of any Pac-12 team in that span and the sixth-most in the nation (since Jan. 19). The six games with 10+ triples in conference play are the most tied for Utah in the Pac-12.

The Bears have collected more than 20 offensive rebounds in five games this season, the most of any Pac-12 team. The next closest teams are Washington and UCLA with two.

The Bears are giving up 65.9 points per game, their lowest total since the 2016-17 season, when they gave up 65.1 points per game.

Cal is the only team in the Pac-12 with three players ranked in the top 20 in total rebounds: Suárez (11th: 179), Onyiah (13th: 177) and Williams (19th: 151).

Four or more different players scored in double figures in nine games this season, a significant improvement from last season when four players scored in double figures just four times all season.

The Bears have had ten or more steals in eight games this season, surpassing their total (2) from last year.

The Bears have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 11 games, surpassing last year's total of hitting double-digit 3-pointers in just one game. That total is also the most games in program history since 1999-2000. Pac-12 Leaders as of February 26 (all games): 3 p.m. per match Krimili, 1st (2.7)

Onyiah field goal percentage, 3rd (58.8)

Offensive rebounds Onyiah, 5th (79)

Assists per game – McIntosh, 2nd (5.2)

Steals per game McIntosh, 12th (1.7)

Total rebounds Suárez, 11th (179); Onyiah, 13th (177) and Williams, 19th (151)

Cal 15:00 2nd (233) NEXT ONE Cal closes the Pac-12 regular season at No. 11 Oregon State on Saturday at noon PT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/27/womens-basketball-bears-head-to-oregon-for-final-pac-12-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos