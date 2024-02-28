Sports
Ireland eye first test win over Afghanistan
They were almost twins. Young cricket countries with not much in between. But then the dynamics change.
There would be fights. An occasional cry of foul play. Mohammad Nabi perhaps not quite within the border? What a fight between brothers.
But while big brother used to control little brother. Now the little brother has gone far ahead. And they call their older brother or sister to ask how they are doing and if they are really doing well, as they said at Christmas. They were the two most successful countries in the ICC Intercontinental Cup (remember that competition? Multi-day cricket between associated countries. Wild, right?).
Even then, change was already underway. In 2007/08, Ireland completed a hat-trick of titles, while Afghanistan were not even among them. But they would soon arrive and make their mark.
The two countries were simultaneously granted testing status in 2017. A bit like a child receiving a prize. Then everyone realizes that we better give them both something.
Undoubtedly things have changed. Afghanistan is looking optimistically at the 2024 T20 World Cup after almost making it to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Only super freak Glenn Maxwell stood in the way. However, Ireland didn't even qualify.
But one key difference will always matter to purists in some circles: test wins. Ireland have played seven and failed to secure that elusive first win.
Afghanistan, in comparison, achieved their first Test victory in their second Test. Against Ireland of course. Take that big brother.
Ireland, meanwhile, have had their moments against Pakistan – in their first-ever Test – and against England in 2019. But they have never been able to seize the key moments.
The question arises: could they finally do it? Well, there is quite a bit of compensation for that.
Firstly, Ireland no longer plays domestic red ball cricket. Plus no recent Ireland A cricket. So it is a group that learns along the way. And it feels like they've been doing that for a while.
There were moments of development in Galle and Mirpur. But then we wake up in Lord's for three very long days.
Afghanistan, by comparison, has its own multi-day competition. Moreover, more of their cricketers play in leagues around the world. Always valuable knowledge to take back with you.
Ireland will know the opposition very well having played against them so many times. However, the ground presents something new.
A late change means the one-off Test match will be held at Tolerance Oval – the secondary ground of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This makes Tolerance Oval the 122nd cricket ground in the world to host men's Test cricket. So a slight air of mystery to the proceedings.
Ireland Test captain Andrew Balbirnie has said he still knows his playing XI.
We will likely see McBrine team up with the slow left-handed Theo van Woerkom. Maybe Dockrell as a third option. Then Adair and Young's seam work. A funkier option could mean short, quick spells of Barry McCarthy for Van Woerkom. Maybe Dockrell and Tector will provide backup.
Champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan is not returning from injury as expected. But Ireland will find Afghanistan's other spin options a major challenge.
Perhaps the final mystery is who exactly is the big brother/little brother in Ireland's Afghanistan dynamic? Or maybe that's what they're playing for. A contest of brotherly love?
You're reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision to make cricket a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game.
Make sure you check outour homepagefor all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow EC furtherTweet,Facebook,LinkedInAndYouTube.
Don't know where to start? Check out ourlist of features,country profilesAndsubscribe to our podcast.Support us from US$2 per month and receive exclusive benefits through aEC patron.
|
Sources
2/ https://emergingcricket.com/news/ireland-eye-first-test-win-over-afghanistan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi
- Antalya Diplomatic Forum brings together world leaders in times of turmoil
- Boosting UK hydrogen growth as government supports world-leading industry
- Ireland eye first test win over Afghanistan
- Can Fashion Week Withstand Sustainability Scrutiny?
- AI in Healthcare: Navigating the Crossroads of Innovation and Equity
- Study shows marijuana use is associated with increased risk of heart attack and stroke
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile
- China strengthens its national security by expanding its state secrets law – NBC Connecticut
- Outgoing Indonesian President Widodo confers highest military honor on his successor Subianto
- USA Men's and Women's Artistic Programs Announce International Spring Missions • USA Gymnastics
- Bears head to Oregon for final Pac-12 weekend