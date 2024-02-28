Report: Ohio State Football Self-Reported 4 Level 3 NCAA Recruiting Violations | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ohio State's athletic department has self-reported four football recruiting violations dating back to last summer, according to a report from Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Shipping. According to Kaufman, these violations are classified as “Level III, considered isolated or limited in nature and the least serious level under the NCAA's structure, resulting in lenient penalties.” The first of these violations, which all occurred within a five-month period between 2023 and early 2024, involved an assistant coach calling up a player before he officially entered the transfer portal. The player posted on social media that he intended to enter the portal, but was not officially registered when the assistant contacted him. That coach stopped communicating when he realized the mistake. According to that report, the program responded by halting recruitment activities for a week and reducing in-person days and official visits as punishment. The second violation occurred when wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, the legal guardian of recruit Chris Henry Jr. (former NFL quarterback Pacman Jones) gave a photo op after a “SummerFest” recruiting event. Because Henry was not yet a junior, NCAA rules did not allow him to be given a photo op. Hartline reported the violation to the Ohio State Compliance Office and was banned from sending recruiting materials to prospects for a week, while the school stopped sending materials to Henry for two weeks. In the third incident, two boosters took a photo with a recruit in September and posted it to social media, which was later deleted after it was spotted by an athletic department employee. The NCAA responded to that violation by imposing a pair of recruiting days on the school, the only additional penalty it imposed for the four violations outside of Ohio State's own actions, Kaufman said. In the latest violation, an employee responded, “Great news!!” to a transfer announcement on social media, a public announcement that is prohibited until a player has officially transferred. The post was deleted and the employee underwent recruitment and social media training.

