Emma Raducanu: Agent Max Eisenbud criticizes British star: 'People should not be evil'





Emma Raducanu's agent insists she will contribute to her incredible 2021 US Open victory as she takes on her critics. The British tennis star has failed to progress past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since his success at Flushing Meadows. That's partly down to an injury-plagued 12 months, with wrist problems ruling her out for much of 2023. As such, she has dropped out of the top 250 in the world rankings, and critics over the trajectory of her career have increased. But her agent Max Eisenbud believes people should give Raducanu time to get back to her best. “She won the US Open, she went to the next tournament, she didn't even know where the players' lounge was, she didn't know where the practice courts were. I don't think you should just be hard on her or critical of her like any other player [is wrong]. But she's still behind it. I just don't think people should be evil. One area where Raducanu has drawn criticism is her rotation of coaches. Andrew Richardson guided her to glory at the US Open, but the couple split shortly after the tournament. She has also collaborated with Nigel Sears, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs since appearing at Wimbledon in 2021. Ahead of the 2024 season, the 21-year-old connected with youth mentor Nick Cavaday. Eisenbud admits he would prefer Raducanu to have a permanent backroom team, but the decision is not his. He added: As an officer, do I necessarily agree? Not me. But it seems to be working for her. “And as an agent, all we can do is try to recommend it and say, Hey, this one did it this way. But she [the family] It seems like I'm very comfortable with the way they're doing it and I have to respect that. “Maybe that will change and maybe it won't. But she's really a hard worker. And tennis is her priority. Yes, people want to see her doing other things. But the way I see her working and how smart she is, I believe shell wins more slams. Stream top tennis action, including the 2024 French Open, live discovery+ the Eurosport app and on eurosport.com

