Scoring Leaders in Area Hockey | Sport

Boys To score Player, School GA Pts Body Marcotte, Amesbury 23 21 44 Matt Venturi, Amesbury 18 25 43 Joey Duggan, Amesbury 11 25 36 Jackson DeVivo, Newburyport 13 12 25 Chase Pelletier, Pentucket 15 10 25 Nick Kutcher, Pentaucket 10 14 24 Jack Lindholm, Triton 7 17 24 Aaron Wirwicz, Pentucket 13 9 22 Tristan Joyce, Newburyport 10 10 20 Mason Colby, Triton6 14 20 Mac Cole, Pentucket 7 12 19 Michael Taylor, Triton6 13 19 Josh Hersey, Triton 12 6 18 Ben Richard, Amesbury 6 10 16 Connor Rumph, Triton 4 12 16 Kane Brennan, Newburyport 3 12 15 Will Palermo, Newburyport 8 7 15 Graham Luskin, Newburyport 3 12 15 Colby Arel, Newburyport 4 10 14 Luke MacIsaac, Newburyport 6 7 13 Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 9 4 13 Caden Eiserman, Newburyport 4 8 12 Wes Ackerman, Amesbury 6 5 11 Charles Quinlan, Pentucket 4 6 10 Colin Fidler, Triton5 5 10 Alex Pasquini, Triton6 4 10 Maddox LeBlanc, Amesbury 3 6 9 Owen Cross, Newburyport 5 4 9 Henry Waddell, Newburyport 3 6 9 Michael Doucette, Pentucket 4 5 9 Aiden Szymanski, Triton 5 4 9 Luke Sullivan, Triton 7 2 9 Nathan Brown, Amesbury 1 6 7 Patrick Stewart, Pentaucket 1 6 7 Cam Dewar, Pentaucket 3 4 7 Vinny Magee, Triton 3 4 7 Lincoln Kime, Amesbury 1 5 6 Mason Childs, Newburyport 2 4 6 Will Sorenson, Pentaucket 3 3 6 Thomas McElaney, Amesbury 2 2 4 Riley Guertin, Amesbury 1 3 4 Evan Murphy, Amesbury 0 4 4 William Forrest, Newburyport 0 3 3 Owen Case, Pentacket 0 3 3 Sam Escobar, Pentucket 1 2 3 John Raki, Pentucket 2 1 3 Noah Meyer, Pentucket 0 3 3 Evan Gawrys, Pentucket 0 3 3 Kyle Regnier, Triton 0 3 3 Lucas Tinkham, Triton 1 2 3 Finn McNeil, Newburyport 2 0 2 Reese King, Pentaucket 0 2 2 Ryan Voltero, Triton 0 2 2 Cam Neary, Triton 0 2 2 Vann DiLorenzo, Amesbury 0 1 1 Jack Welch, Amesbury 1 0 1 Jamie Gray, Amesbury 0 1 1 Brady Coburn, Amesbury 0 1 1 Logan Pickering, Amesbury 1 0 1 Ryan Guertin, Amesbury 1 0 1 Owen Mongeau, Newburyport 0 1 1 Cole Beauparlant, Newburyport 0 1 1 Damien Lamb, Newburyport 0 1 1 Hayden Wilson, Newburyport 0 1 1 Michael Dunphy, Newburyport 0 1 1 Alex Lambert, Newburyport 0 1 1 Cooper LeCoist, Pentacket 0 1 1 Charlie Botto, Pentucket 0 1 1 Joe Niska, Triton 0 1 1 Cullen Kohan, Triton 0 1 1 Johnny Doherty, Triton 1 0 1 Goalkeepers Player, School W/L/T Shutouts GAA Damien Lamb, Newburyport 16-4-1 6 1.91 Gavin Marengi, Triton 11-9-0 4 2.65 Collin Dyer, Amesbury 12-4-0 1 2.94 Statistics current until Tuesday February 27. Missing games: Girls To score Player, School GA Pts Olivia Wilson, Newburyport 18 18 36 Maddie Noury, Newburyport 13 10 23 Abby Stauss, Newburyport 15 4 19 Gabi Locke, HPNA 12 3 15 Paige Nottingham, HPNA 8 5 13 Holly Sullivan, Newburyport 4 7 11 Mia Kmiec, HPNA 2 8 10 Mackenzie Riley, Newburyport 4 5 9 Lainey Pare, Newburyport 2 6 8 Quinn Bennett, HPNA 4 3 7 Gabby Harty, HPNA 1 6 7 Katelyn Brown, Newburyport 3 4 7 Lauren Lynch, HPNA 2 4 6 Delaney Belanger, Newburyport 4 2 6 Allison Simons, Newburyport 3 3 6 Caroline Jones, Newburyport 1 4 5 Riley Freeman, Newburyport 1 4 5 Kendall LaRivierre, HPNA 2 2 4 Hannah Mazzochi, HPNA 2 2 4 Rachel Keating, HPNA 1 3 4 Chase Nassar, HPNA 0 3 3 Talia Armata, HPNA 1 2 3 Charlotte Woodford, HPNA 0 2 2 Julia Losee, Newburyport 0 2 2 I'm Locke, HPNA 0 1 1 Kira Dolan, HPNA 0 1 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newburyportnews.com/sports/area-hockey-scoring-leaders/article_384ac59e-d58a-11ee-b373-cb9a77054250.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos