ITTF official promises future cooperation with China-Xinhua

Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Khalil Al Mohannadi, President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang, President of ITTF Petra Sorling and CEO of ITTF Group Steve Dainton (from left to right) pose for a photo during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships final in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province on September 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton has confirmed China's role in promoting table tennis globally, saying cooperation with China in the sport is “super important”.

At the recently concluded ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in the South Korean port city of Busan, China reaffirmed its status by defending both the men's and women's team titles.

“China has been the powerhouse of our sport for several decades. It is a big country with many table tennis fans,” said Dainton. “It is super important for us at the moment to work closely with China and Chinese table tennis.”

“We will continue to maintain an excellent relationship with the Chinese Table Tennis Association,” he added, considering the cooperation between the two sides as “perfect.”

“We have our chairman of the WTT board, Liu Guoliang. We work very closely with him in developing not only the Chinese events, but he also works closely with us on how we can manage and create more international events, and I hope we will continue to maintain these excellent relationships,” noted Dainton op.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships final in Busan, South Korea on February 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Speaking about the Busan event, the first-ever World Table Tennis Championships to be held in South Korea, Dainton said: “We are extremely pleased with the tournament in Busan. South Korea is a country with a long history in our sport, with Olympic gold medals. and many World Cup medals, but has never hosted the World Championships.”

“It is important for us to develop the market here. We can see that the activities have been excellent.”

Dainton stressed the importance of organizing more major and large-scale international table tennis events for future development.

“Historically we've had the World Table Tennis Championships and part of the Olympics. When we created World Table Tennis, one of the big ideas was to make sure we had three or four other major tournaments a year so that we would compete with other major international sports platforms,” he explained.

Dainton believes 2024 will be the biggest year ever for international table tennis tournaments.

“We have this great event in Busan. We have the Olympic Games. We have also brought back the Singles World Cups which will be held in Macau in April. At the end of this year we will also have the Mixed Teams World Cup in Chengdu. We have just a Grand Smash in Saudi Arabia announced, and the Singapore Grand Smash is coming next month,” Dainton said, also revealing that another Grand Smash will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This ensures that we are often seen in the media and by the fans, organizing these large-scale events.”

Team China celebrates with the trophy during the men's team awards ceremony during the finals of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships on February 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

In addition to high-level tournaments, Dainton mentioned the importance of seeing an overall improvement in the sport's competitiveness.

“We have a lot more work to do, including on some high performance and development of international players so that they can compete even more with China… This is probably the next phase for the ITTF and World Table Tennis to really trying to help other parts of the world to catch up a little bit,” he noted.

With around 150 days to go before the Paris Olympics start, Dainton said he can't wait for table tennis's biggest event of the year.

“The fact that France has reached the men's team final at the World Cup makes it even more exciting for Paris. It will be a great tournament.”

“China is still the big favorite to win medals, with Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha clearly the leading players in the world, but we could see some other emerging players as well, so it will be super exciting,” he concluded. .