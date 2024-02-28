Unchanged Australia looks to bounce back in rare trans-Tasman Test | The Australian cricket team

It's not often that the highlight of the Australian cricket summer takes place outside Australia. However, the tantalizing prospect of the first Test tour to New Zealand in eight years, with the Black Caps on an all-time high, means high expectations on both sides of the Tasman.

It is also a battle between the two winners of the World Test Championship so far; holders Australia against inaugural champions New Zealand.

The big shame, given the limited hits between the two, is that the series covers just two Test matches, starting at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Thursday and ending in Christchurch next week.

Pat Cummins is one of many who have never played a Test in New Zealand, relying on advice from Australia's bowling coach, great Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori. He has always received good insights. He's played a lot here, Cummins said.

The Test skipper who is eager to bounce back from a shock Test loss to the West Indies in Australia's last outing, said Australia would run out with the same XI for that Test.

No surprises and it's always nice to have a full contingent to choose from, Cummins said. There is a real calm around the group. Everyone has played enough Test cricket so it doesn't feel like we ever have to reinvent the wheel.

On the other hand, the home side have a troubled squad, torn down by injuries and form. Devon Conway will miss the Test, and possibly the series, after failing to recover from a thumb injury sustained in the T20 series last week.

He joins spearhead paceman Kyle Jamieson, who has a stress fracture in his back, and Neil Wagner on the sidelines. Wagner had troubled Australia, and in particular Steve Smith, on recent tours but chose to retire this week after coach Gary Stead informed him he would not be picked.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee confirmed on Wednesday that young quick Will ORourke would play, fresh from a nine-wicket haul on Test debut a fortnight earlier. Southee confirmed that Will Young would replace Conway, with the final selection seam-v-spin battle between Scott Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner to be decided before the toss.

That decision will depend on the field, on which both teams could not train on Wednesday due to persistent rain in the capital.

While pitches in New Zealand are usually grassier than in other Test-playing countries, the Basin had a particularly green wicket at the last glimpse on Tuesday.

Cummins said if he won the toss, bowling was a live option.

If you're from Australia, it's rare to turn on the TV and see a green wicket that looks like the grass, but here it's quite common, he said. I don't think it's as scary as it might look. It seems like there have been a lot of first inning scores that were big.

Australia have dominated recent clashes with the Black Caps, who have recorded one Test win in the last 31 years – a 2011 victory in Hobart. Nathan Lyon, who played in that game, said he too had leaned on Vettori for advice.

He has been able to give us some really good insights into the way New Zealand batsmen think, which is amazing, he said of the fellow spinner. As someone who has owned a similar craft himself, he has been incredibly valuable to my career since jumping on board over the past few years.

It's great to have a Kiwi legend in our dressing room dishing out all the secrets.

Australia: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Mitch Santner/Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Will ORourke.