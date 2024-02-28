Andy Murray v Ugo Humbert LIVE: Dubai tennis score and latest updates





Dubai Championships: Andy Murray defeats Denis Shapovalov Andy Murray is back on court against Ugo Humbert at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships. After a morale-boosting victory over Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Monday, Murray had a day's rest, with Humbert beating compatriot Gael Monfils to advance on Tuesday. After the match, the three-time Grand Slam champion admitted he may be playing his last few months of professional tennis, with a possible retirement at Wimbledon in the cards this year. After last week's marathon last-16 defeat to youngster Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open, Murray is aiming for his first back-to-back wins of 2024. The match follows Andrey Rublev versus Arthur Cazaux and the winner will appear in the quarterfinals against Hubert Hurkacz or Christopher O'Connell. While last year's champion, Daniil Medvedev, remains the favorite. Sky Sports is the new broadcast partner in Britain for both the ATP and WTA and will cover the Dubai Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Follow all the action from ATP Dubai below: Andy Murray v Ugo Humbert – live scores and updates from the Dubai Tennis Championships Show latest update 1709126916 Andy Murray 2-6, 2-4 Ugo Humbert* Just out! So almost a miraculous winner from Andy Murray at 30, who beat Humbert on the Frenchman's left but missed the white line by a few millimetres. And another game passes in which the Scot becomes increasingly frustrated with himself… Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:28 PM 1709126652 Andy Murray 2-6, 2-3 Ugo Humbert* There is still a bit of life in Murray, who sinks into his chair at the change of ends after a fairly hard-fought hold. We've seen him fight back from situations like this before, but Ugo Humbert seems too committed to let this slip. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:24 PM 1709126444 Andy Murray* 2-6, 1-3 Ugo Humbert And onwards Humbert marches, playing proactively with his left-handed hook, causing problems for Murray on serve. The Scot somewhat impetuously whacks a forehand return long. Only three points won on the return today for the 36-year-old. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:20 PM 1709126204 Andy Murray 2-6, 1-2 Ugo Humbert* Ugo Humbert breaks again! Andy Murray mutters furiously to himself and drops his hands to his knees, his forehand clumsy and Humbert just fantastic so far. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:16 PM 1709125842 Andy Murray* 2-6, 1-1 Ugo Humbert The Scot cannot put himself in positive positions in the rally often enough. Twice in Humbert's service game he manages to push the Frenchman back, but that's the only point he earns when the left-handers work the forehand so consistently to dominate the flow. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:10 PM 1709125563 Andy Murray 2-6, 1-0 Ugo Humbert* Just like in the first set, Andy Murray holds his ground in his first service game. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:06 PM 1709125355 Andy Murray reveals his Paris Olympics hopes amid retirement tips Andy Murray has revealed he wants to play in the Olympics before he retires. Murray is the only men's player to win two Olympic gold medals in singles, following success in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, and he wants to play in Paris this summer. Hopefully I will get the chance to participate in another competition, Murray told the newspaper Today's program. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 1:02 PM 1709125141 Ugo Humbert wins the first set 6-2 against Andy Murray However, the set is fast enough for Ugo Humberts. Impressive from the Frenchman, whose power and manipulation of the court have been too much for Andy Murray so far and he lost just one point on serve. (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 12:59 PM 1709124946 Andy Murray 2-5 Ugo Humbert* Andy Murray stops the rot after five games on the spin, taking his service game to a few whoops as Humbert scores a forehand. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 12:55 PM 1709124665 Andy Murray* 1-5Ugo Humbert Another hold to love as Ugo Humbert rushes into this first set. Harry Latham CoyleFebruary 28, 2024 12:51 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/andy-murray-ugo-humbert-live-stream-score-result-b2503759.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos