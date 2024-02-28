Flyers, lightning game with reduced lighting after partial power outage in the arena





PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning played partly in the dark Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. With the Flyers leading 1-0 with 13:43 left in the first period, part of the building lost power and the game was stopped. Emergency lighting remained on, as did lighting in approximately 75% of the building. After a nine-minute delay, the teams were instructed to resume play in lower than normal lighting conditions. The end of the rink where Tampa Bay was filming was slightly darker than the rest of the rink. Most of the east side of the building was without power, including the concourses, suites and the balcony level where executives from both teams, the broadcast booths and the press box are located. During the first period, we needed an event-level transformer, said Phil Laws, president of the Wells Fargo Center. It exploded. Burnt-out. I do not know why. I don't know if it came from external things or from inside the building. Laws said it was fortunate the transformer did not catch fire and no one was injured. Electricians removed the transformer from the system, allowing electricians to re-power the building during the first break and into the second period. The sports lights returned in time for the start of the second period, and teams worked to restore the scoreboard, game clock and audio and public address systems, which were also down. Audio returned about halfway through the second period. The laws added that the refrigeration plant that cools the ice was not affected, but two of the three chillers used under the ice were. He also added that the HVAC system was malfunctioning. We have three chillers and would like to run two at a time, Laws said. I was running on one now. We believe this will get us through the night. However, I wouldn't want to do this in June during the Stanley Cup Finals when we get there. Bobby Brink, recalled from the minors earlier Tuesday, scored 2:22 into the first period for Philadelphia. Tampa Bay's Nicholas Paul scored the first goal after the sports lights came back on at 4:35 of the second period, tying the score at 1-1. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/lightning-flyers-power-delay-e132bea6e4d9693ac6a95650b00c98fe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos