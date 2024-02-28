Table tennis captain Wandera dreams of Paris with star performance in Accra





NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – National table tennis team captain Josiah Wandera believes he can qualify for the Summer Olympics in Paris if he performs well at the All Africa Games in Accra. Wandera said it would be his greatest joy to grace the quadrennial games and the pinnacle of his career. That would be the ultimate goal for any player in any sport. It is my ultimate dream to participate in the Olympic Games. That would be great for me and an honor to also represent my country, Wandera said. Wandera will captain the team to the All Africa Games, which will also be his third appearance in the continental showpiece. He admits that he is twice as wise, based on the experience he gained during the previous two editions in Brazzaville (Congo) and Rabat (Morocco). Personally, this will be my third time at the All Africa Games. I feel like I've gained a lot of experience in competitions over the years. In addition to the techniques, I plan to use this experience during the competitions, he explained. Having failed to win a medal in the last edition, Wandera says the team has undertaken in-depth research to identify their strengths and weaknesses. He believes their blend of techniques bodes well for them, especially when it comes to doubles. Advertisement. Scroll to read further. If you look at the men's team, they are all attacking players; that is an advantage for the team. The ladies are confused, there are those who are offensive and others who are defensive. It's all about different techniques for the team. Sometimes being offensive can be an advantage and sometimes being defensive can be an advantage, Wandera explained. He added: Doubles is always about how well you know your partner. How well you move around the table. It is a combination of technique and coordination between the two players. Sometimes you can find two great players against underdogs and they get beat. The team under coach Fahd Daim is currently training at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani ahead of departure on Friday. Among them are two juniors, eleven-year-old Abdul Anab and nine-year-old Sifa Wafula, who, according to Wandera, are looking forward to the big day. They are excited that we have two junior players as is the policy for the Kenya Table Tennis Association. They are ready to see what it feels like to compete at the international level. “With our guidance from us as experienced players, I think they are in the right hands,” he said. The All Africa Games start on March 8 in the Ghanaian capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/sports/2024/02/28/table-tennis-captain-wandera-dreaming-of-paris-with-star-performance-in-accra/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos