Nigeria and Rwanda clash at NCF cricket tournament





Nigeria The senior women's cricket team, the Female Yellow Greens, will be hoping to revive their campaign at the ongoing Nigeria Cricket Federation Womens T20i invitational tournament when they take on arch-rivals Rwanda in their third match at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval on Wednesday (today) Lagos PUNCH Sports Extra reports. The familiar foes have won twice in each of the last four editions of the tournament, with Rwanda taking an early lead for this year's title after winning their first two games. They defeated the tournament's top-ranked team, Tanzania, by 33 runs on Sunday, before showing superiority against Sierra Leone with a 10-wicket win on Tuesday. However, Leonard Nhamburo's ladies face a tough test in increasing their lead when they take on Nigeria, who defeated them by nine runs in last year's final. Nigeria needs a win over the Rwandans to level up in terms of wins heading into the final round of matches. The Female Yellow Greens won their first match convincingly against Sierra Leone with 54 points, but lost their second match of the tournament to Tanzania by 49 points. The team's head coach, Leke Oyede, says the defeat to Tanzania was just a blip. As for where we need to be, the girls are doing their best and it's just a matter of sticking to the basics. We have the ability to achieve the desired result. We will give everything in the third game and we know that this will contribute greatly to how we will fare at the end of the competition, Oyede said. After the defeat against Tanzania on Sunday, Rwanda coach Nhamburo also said that the victory has given them a lot of confidence. After the match between Nigeria and Rwanda, debutants Tanzania will also take on Sierra Leone. The four-nation tournament will be played in a round-robin format until March 4, with the team with the highest points taking home the title.

