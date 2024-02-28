Sports
Early News Daily | Tuesday (February 27, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs
College football
“There is no more passionate, invested fan base in all of college football and it will take everyone to help us transition to the SEC.”
https://t.co/fyJshRswL8#OUDNA | #Team130 pic.twitter.com/XLUHCkoyq9
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 26, 2024
Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold has a new number.@byeliderman has some of the backstory from Arnold's roots to the number 11 reaching all the way to Georgia, and a few quarterbacks who donned the number before him. https://t.co/zk4o5393E7 pic.twitter.com/Pp2yRh0B8B
— Sellout Crowd (@selloutcrowd_) February 26, 2024
Looking back at Pac-12 recruiting in the class of 2020: High marks for Washington, Utah
— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) February 26, 2024
Announced last month, we now have details on Mike Norvell's contract extension with Florida State.https://t.co/bbWf6s2arj
— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) February 26, 2024
College basketball
Two Top-10 showdowns on deck
https://t.co/8fz6Ph1X9e pic.twitter.com/P9m50ZGY9Q
— Oklahoma basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 26, 2024
Red River Rivalry with everything on the line.
#3Texas
Wednesday – 6:00 PM
Lloyd Noble Center
https://t.co/PaMjlPausf#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/qTIAm5ZUbP
— Oklahoma basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2024
Head down and work. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/i8VgfhosLg
— Oklahoma basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2024
POLL ALERT: Houston jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 shakeup, followed by Purdue, UConn; Utah State, Gonzaga, South Florida participate in the poll.
Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/hWv6UDdKw6
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 26, 2024
POLL ALERT: Texas moves to No. 3 behind South Carolina, Ohio State in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll; Iowa drops to No. 6, UCLA, LSU, UConn all back into the top 10.
Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/gpixzr4WdC
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 26, 2024
OU Sports & News
The Sooners finish second (-37) at the Westbrook Invitational!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/OptkTcbpH5
— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) February 26, 2024
Winter Cup Wrap Up Benas named to the Senior National Team, Moldauer repeated as all-around champion, Freeman (HB) and Yockers (PH) finished in the top-5 of their events.
https://t.co/1YA2lKLSoa | #GymU pic.twitter.com/cKlSKACnJ8
— Oklahoma Men's Gymnastics (@OU_MGymnastics) February 26, 2024
It's a two-meet weekend, with a top-10 matchup on Friday evening at the LNC!
No. 7 Michigan
| Friday March 1
| 6:15 PM
| Lloyd Noble Center
| TWU, Clemson, Penn
| Sunday March 3
| 14.00 hours
| Denton, Texas pic.twitter.com/0HnRPma2ml
— Oklahoma Women's Gymnastics (@OU_WGymnastics) February 26, 2024
It's the first week of the NQS rankings and the Sooners have posted the opening NQS score in program history with an incredible 198.270!
We should also mention the 20 individual rankings and two athletes ranked #1 at an event
| https://t.co/zRlBuRK6F4 pic.twitter.com/k9gUps8JRQ
— Oklahoma Women's Gymnastics (@OU_WGymnastics) February 26, 2024
.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/skcwmlc7p5
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2024
All the info to get ready for a historic opening weekend at Loves Field!
https://t.co/VtpFvh3u0a#ChampionshipMindset
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2024
OU softball embraces the all-over chaos like rock stars at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic https://t.co/joe39WQtr7
— Oklahoman Sports (@OklahomanSports) February 26, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://thefootballbrainiacs.com/sooner-news-daily-tuesday-february-27-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
