Sports
Marianna Argyrokastriti wants to stand alongside the ASU women's tennis greats
Women's tennis is the only sport played continuously at ASU since the 19th century Marianna Argyrokastriti wants to be part of the program's long and illustrious history.
Sun Devil tennis has a long history at ASU. It was added as a sport when the university was still called the Territorial Normal School, before Arizona was a state. It takes a lot to make a mark on the program; But Argyrokastriti, a senior, said leaving an indelible mark has been her goal since she was a freshman.
“I always knew I wanted a leadership position in the group,” Argyrokastriti said. “Even as a freshman, I felt like I wanted to leave an impact on the program.”
With a 6-1 singles record this season for the No. 23 Sun Devils, Argyrokastriti has a good chance to do just that. She has the best singles record of any senior at 45-15, even after an injury-shortened sophomore season.
That second season, she went undefeated in the Pac-12 Championship, leading ASU to their first final appearance in the Pac-12. During her junior year, she was ranked No. 84 in singles matches by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Unfortunately, that injury could deprive her of a chance to stand among ASU women's tennis legends Adria Engel and Pam Richmond Champagne. However, her impact on the program may not have to do with her statistics, but rather her passion for the game, which is head coach Sheila McInerney This is an important part of her leadership.
“Marianna is one of these kids; she just loves tennis,” McInerney said. “She has a passion for life. People are just drawn to her because of that passion for the sport.”
Her journey as a leader has also been influenced by her former teammates. Argyrokastriti said she has learned from and now connects with the seniors who led her during her freshman year, even about what not to do in a leadership position.
“I learned a lot from my seniors back then,” Argyrokastriti said. “Especially now, this year, as a senior, I just get them more … I understand why they acted that way or why they said those things.”
Entering her senior year, the Sun Devils added three freshmen to the roster. One of them is Emilia TverijonaiteArgyrokastriti's main doubles partner, who said Argyrokastriti helped her at the beginning of the season.
“She showed me how everything works and how the team should be,” Tverijonaite said. “She has a good team spirit.”
During a four-game homestand, the then No. 25 Sun Devils lost to No. 1 Oklahoma State 0-4. After winning her last game against Arkansas, Argyrokastriti was unable to find a victory in an unfinished game against the Cowboys. She said the locker room was tense after the loss, which was good.
“It wasn't fun; people were very busy with it,” Argyrokastriti said. “It was a disappointing loss. We know we can compete against good teams. So yeah, just frustrated. I think it's the atmosphere in the locker room these days, and that's a good thing.”
Although she is one of the best players on the team, her passion continues to drive her and the team this season. McInerney said her passion for the game keeps her going.
“Her work ethic, her passion,” McInerney said. “You just have to make sure that you keep a positive attitude and keep that energy around, you know, stay super positive.”
Edited by Shane Brennan, Walker Smith and Caera Learmonth.
Reach the reporter at [email protected] and follow along @Giobarberio1 on X.
Like it The State Press on Facebook and follow @statepress on X.
Continue supporting student journalism and to donate today to the Staatspers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statepress.com/article/2024/02/asu-tennis-marianna-argyrokastriti-profile-legacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This 52-year-old actor paid off his house mortgage after just 5 minutes on OnlyFans | Hollywood
- Marianna Argyrokastriti wants to stand alongside the ASU women's tennis greats
- Trend alert | Here's what the men will wear at the Kentucky Derby 150 | Derby 150
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Tamil dreams are finally coming true now, under the NDA government
- iOS 17.4 is just around the corner, but don't miss out on what's next in iOS 17.3
- In Imran Khan's letter, IMF calls for focus on 'political stability' in new bailout talks
- Donald Trump's Specific Racism Resurfaces as He Courts Black Voters
- The Parisian house of a former French minister burgled
- Today in Entertainment History: 'MASH' Finale Broadcast | Entertainment
- Early News Daily | Tuesday (February 27, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs
- To the men I love, to the men who scare me.
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains relatively stable, near record highs