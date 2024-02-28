Rheaume was happy to see more opportunities for girls in youth hockey

Editor's Note: The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament has been the premier youth hockey event in Canada since 1960 and a springboard for many future NHL players, including Wayne Gretzky and Connor Bedard. NHL.com senior editorial director Shawn P. Roarke went to Quebec earlier this month to check out the tournament and everything that comes with it.

QUEBEC CITY — No one is better qualified than Manon Rheaume to explain the importance of a girls' division at the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament.

Rheaume, the only woman to play an NHL game and one of Canada's most decorated women's hockey players, was the first girl to play in the tournament, the goalkeeper for her Quebec boys team in 1981.

She was the first woman to coach a girls team in the boys division here, and she was the first to coach in a Quebec final between two girls teams in the boys division.

She returned to the tournament this time as a VIP during the first weekend and dropped the puck for the girls game on February 11. There she saw the impact of her groundbreaking performance 40 years earlier.

To go back this year and drop the puck for the girls division is absolutely amazing, Rheaume said.

Instead of being a lone goalie lost in a sea of ​​boys, Rheaume had over thirty girls facing him from opposing blue lines, each an elite hockey player in her own right, who looked back and smiled as Rheaume basked in a thunderous ovation from an appreciative crowd at Videotron Centre, the main rink for the tournament and state-of-the-art home of the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The Quebec tournament introduced a girls' division last season, but for many of them such opportunities have become commonplace.

For current players, the problems of previous generations are just a distant memory. They often do all the same things as the boys and that also applies to the largest peeing tournament in the world. The 12 teams in the Feminin Division will be treated the same as their peers from the boys' BB, AA, Elite-AA and AAA divisions in the 120-team tournament.

It's different for those who have experienced the limited opportunities afforded to girls and those who had to open – if not destroy – closed doors like 52-year-old Rheaume and Brooke Ammerman Reimer, the 33-year-old coach of the tournament champion team, the Atlantic Girls Select.

It's huge how many girls are playing and how many options there are now, Ammerman Reimer said. We are seeing a huge boom. I know if I were a 9, 10, 11 year old girl like her, I would love this opportunity.

Ammerman Reimer had more limited opportunities growing up in New Jersey, where the Atlantic Select team is based. She and her younger sister, Brittany, played on boys' teams in the Garden State as children before both ended up at the University of Wisconsin and the United States national team program.

At Wisconsin, Ammerman Reimer had 215 points and won two national championships. She was a member of the U.S. U-18 team and the U-22 team. She was invited to try out for the Olympic team in 2010 and 2014. She also scored the first goal in the history of the New York Riveters in the defunct National Womens Hockey League.

We had a lot of, I don't want to call it dark days, but days where you're training alone and people don't really know that girls can play hockey and you know, it's kind of an in-between phase. she said. For these young girls, you kind of hope that they grow up and never have to think about that.

Ammerman Reimer said she thought about all those trials and tribulations during the championship match earlier this month.

Videotron Center's lower bowl was packed, the crowd knowledgeable and engaged, providing a pulsating backdrop as the Atlantic Selects chased their championship dream against the Laval-Montreal Amazons.

The match was tied 0–0 after the first period, but Lauren Letts scored four straight goals around Madeline Staffieri's opening and closing goals in a 6–0 victory. Letts, who had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in five games, was the first girl to lead the Quebec tournament in scoring.

I wanted them to be proud, to really celebrate the victory, because I mean, at least as an adult, I know how hard it is to win something like that, Ammerman Reimer said.

Opportunities like this are so important for this generation of girls, says Rheaume, who was the talk of the hockey world when she went to training camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning and played in a preseason game in 1992.

Rheaume became the first woman to appear in a professional regular-season game when she played with the Atlanta Knights of the International Hockey League in 1992.

But options were severely limited at the time, and Rheaume and some of her cohorts on either side of the border broke new ground and pushed the boundaries when it came to the women's game, first lifting the ceiling and then breaking right through it.

Now there is a unified professional league for women, the Professional Womens Hockey League, which is in its first season with six teams in North America. The competition attracted a packed house and rave reviews. The national teams in Canada and the United States are fully funded and offer elite players the opportunity to train full-time. Other countries are catching up when the game is played internationally, such as at the World Championships and the Olympics, tournaments in which Rheaume once represented Canada when participation was a part-time endeavor.

What's happening now on the women's side, starting with youth hockey, is a huge shift, she says.

Rheaume remembers taking a select girls team to the tournament in Quebec as a coach. The schedule is loaded. Kendall Coyne Schofield played on that team, as did Megan Bozek and Blake Bolden and Jordan Slavin, the sister of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin. They all went on to play for her country's national team.

Bolden is a scout for the Los Angeles Kings. Coyne Schofield works in the Chicago Blackhawks front office.

Those girls didn't have that dream of playing professional hockey, you know? Rheaume said of the elite players she coached. I have two boys who all their lives, that's what they wanted to do in hockey: play professionally. But now those young girls can finally have that dream.

It's great to play for these new girls in this tournament because it's the experience of a lifetime. Blake Bolden and I talk about it all the time. She said, Listen, I don't remember any of the games we played. I remember all the other things we did. The Billet family, going sledding, playing pond hockey when we didn't have games, exchanging pins, all that kind of stuff. Those are the moments she remembered most from the tournament, and I did too.

This progress is important not only for the women who came first, but also for the girls' fathers who have made a career in hockey.

Eric Brewer played 1,009 regular season games as a defenseman in the NHL from 1988 to 2015. But there he was as an assistant coach for the North Shore Winter Club, a British Columbia team for which his daughter Hadley played.

He loved being able to share this experience with Hadley and her friends.

It's incredibly important to have a level playing field, he said, standing outside the locker room after his team suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to a team from Switzerland. It improves their sporting lives and their ability to translate to adults, just like the boys. They are super enthusiastic and super competitive. And it is up to us, today, to provide those opportunities.

Vincent Lecavalier, who played here as a 12-year-old in 1994, was back at the tournament this season as a coach, coaching the Elite-AA Florida Alliance, in which his son Gabriel played. Lecavalier played 1,212 regular season games in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

He knows this tournament was crucial to his development as a hockey player and he knows it will be important to his son's development, especially after the Alliance made it to the championship game before losing.

Now young girls will have the same opportunity to pursue their hockey dreams here on the world's largest pee stage and boost their development, he said.

Girls hockey has grown, and you can see that in the Northeast [U.S.] and even in Canada the level of play is pretty incredible, Lecavalier said. They had to do it [add a girls bracket]. I'm happy for them and their growth. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger, bigger and bigger.