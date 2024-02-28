Virtual table tennis Mortagne-au-Perche





To continue its development, the Mortagne-au-Perche table tennis club, with 80 members, offers a new activity: a virtual reality section. Objectively ? Promote the club and bring it together in another practice of this sport. Vincent Manceau is a member of the club USM table tennishe wears two hats, both players, but also representative of the VR (virtual reality) section. "New sensations" At the beginning of this year, the club invested in high-tech equipment with the Oculus Meta Quest 2 headset, table tennis players can practice through the game Eleven table tennis. As a video game and table tennis player, it was Vincent Manceau who, together with President Frédéric Legeai, studied the idea of ​​offering this new activity. "Thanks to this virtual reality headset we can play table tennis with new sensations," assures Vincent Manceau. The club has two pieces of equipment so players can compete in this virtual world. The game also offers a training mode where you can encounter an avatar with different levels depending on your table tennis experience, ranging from bronze to legendary. "The aim is to further develop the club, introduce a new activity and attract young and old, it is open to anyone who wants to try it. It is a fun and new experience." "Why not create a VR competition section" Launched in early 2024, the club hopes to further increase the number of license holders and why not participate in the competition. "Right now we're on a journey of attracting people and if people might be motivated in a while, why not create a VR competition section? Knowing that official competitions already exist in the region and in France, it could be interesting." A gaming concept also promoted by the FFTT (French Table Tennis Federation), which organizes challenges and competitions and presents a way to "discover ping pong from an innovative and entertaining angle, offering unique gaming experiences," according to the FFTT website. Table tennis player, gamer or both? Do we have an advantage if we are mainly experienced video game players or if we are advanced table tennis players?

"I can't tell you, I have been subjected to these two cases," smiles Vincent Manceau, before specifying: "The handling may be easier for someone used to video games, because it is still the area in question. Then the table tennis game comes back quite quickly, I can't say which of the two will have an advantage in virtual reality. You can do both, no need to worry whether you are a table tennis player or not, it is open to anyone who wants to try it! ".

