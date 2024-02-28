Flames from Liberty University





After posting a 5-0 record in the home tournament, Liberty (7-7) will compete Friday through Sunday at a tournament hosted by three-time defending champion No. 1 Oklahoma. This is the opening weekend for Oklahoma's new stadium, Love's Field. The Lady Flames take on Tulsa (9-5) on Friday and face Oklahoma (14-0) and Louisiana (8-9) twice each. Oklahoma Tournament

Norman, Okla.

Friday March 1 Freedom vs. Tulsa – 1:30 PM ET (12:30 CT) (Marita Hynes)

Freedom at #1 Oklahoma – 6:00 PM ET (5:00 PM CT) (Love's Field) Saturday March 2 Freedom at #1 Oklahoma – 2:45 PM ET (1:45 PM ET)

Freedom vs. Louisiana – 5:30 PM ET (4:30 PM CT) Sunday March 3 Freedom vs. Louisiana – 11:00 AM ET (10:00 AM CT) Liberty opened the 2023 season with a 1-0 setback in eight innings against Oklahoma, a game played in Irvine, California. Two of Liberty's last three meetings with the Sooners were decided by one point each. The Lady Flames will compete against Louisiana and receive votes in two national polls this week.

The Lady Flames run-ruled No. 25 (Softball America) Penn State 9-1 on Friday. Liberty is 1-2 against Top 25 teams this season after posting a program-record four wins over nationally ranked programs last year. That was highlighted by a 2-1 victory over No. 2 UCLA in the 2023 NCAA Los Angeles Regional.

Liberty outscored opponents by a combined 29-3 at the Liberty Softball Classic last weekend, hitting .297 while posting a team ERA of 0.45 and an opponent batting average of .114. After hitting a total of three home runs through the first nine games, the Lady Flames belted eight home runs during their 5-0 weekend. Brooke Roberts , Megan Fortner And Rachel Roupe all homered twice in Lynchburg last weekend.

Kaylan Yoder was named CUSA Freshman of the Week on Monday. She went 2-0 with an ERA of 0.78 and 17 strikeouts. That included a career-high 10 strikeouts against Morgan State on Sunday.

The Lady Flames were selected as the favorite in the 2024 Conference USA Preseason Poll in their first year in the conference. Also a junior outfielder Rachel Roupe was voted CUSA Preseason Player of the Year while a junior Paige Bachman was named CUSA Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

For the season, Rachel Roupe leads Liberty in batting average (.450), hits (18), runs (10), doubles (4), home runs (4), RBI (10), slugging percentage (.900) and on base percentage (.522). Transfer to a secondary school Brooke Roberts is second on the team in average (.318) and on-base percentage (.444). Hailey Deter bats .269, while Sierra Kersten (.237) has posted nine RBI and Megan Fortner (.250), seven RBI.

Liberty is 3-0 in games Elena Escobar (0.86 ERA) has started this season. Escobar struckout 10 batters in a two-hit shutout of Saint Francis on Friday. Tyler Oubre (1-2, 2.02 ERA), a transfer from Louisiana, pitched her first career shutout on Saturday, a three-hitter against Saint Francis. Freshmen Kaylan Yoder (2-2, 3.61) ranks 17th nationally with 9.8 strikeouts per seven innings.

