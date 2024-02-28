“In The Game of Cricket…”: Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after BCCI contract axing





Former India coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday backed the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to come back stronger after they were excluded from BCCI's central contracts for ignoring the board's directive to play in the Ranji Trophy. The BCCI on Wednesday announced the centrally contracted players for this year. While skipper Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retained their places in the top bracket, Iyer and Kishan were not considered in any category. “In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Pull up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, take on challenges and come back even stronger. Your past performances speak volumes, and I have no doubt that you will triumph again one day” , Shastri tweeted. In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin up, @ShreyasIyer15 And @ishankishan5! Dig deep, take on challenges and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt that you will triumph again. Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024 The 25-year-old Kishan did not feature for Jharkhand during the team's Ranji Trophy campaign despite being off national duty since leaving the tour of South Africa in December last year, citing personal reasons. Instead, he has focused on preparing for the IPL next month. Iyer made himself unavailable for the Ranji quarter-final in Mumbai against Baroda after being left out of the Indian team after the second Test against England. However, he has been selected for the Ranji semi-finals starting on March 2. Shastri praised the board and said: “A big round of applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for the pioneering move with fast bowling contracts. A crucial step in preparing for Down Under later this year. Focus on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message that sets the right tone for the future of our beloved sport!” Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also praised the BCCI for rewarding players who are willing to commit to the Test format. “Well done @BCCI for rewarding players who want to play the tough cricket and have to pass the 'acid test' as cricketers for one reason only,” Manjrekar tweeted. While announcing the central contracts, the BCCI once again advised all Indian cricketers to play domestic matches if they were not on national duty. The exclusion of Iyer and Kishan can be seen as a stern message to young players unwilling to give their best in first-class cricket as they chase white-ball glory and lucrative IPL contracts. Topics mentioned in this article

