ESPN shares what Georgia football needs to do to return to the College Football Playoff





ATHENS After winning back-to-back national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs were unable to make it to the final four-team College Football Playoff in 2023. The field will expand to twelve teams next season, with the four highest-ranked conference champions earning first-round byes. And if the Bulldogs want to earn one of those byes, they'll have to win the SEC. To do that, and undoubtedly impress the College Football Playoff committee in the process, the Bulldogs will need to have some impressive road performances. Georgia has four true road games and two neutral field games (Aug. 31 vs. Clemson and Nov. 2 vs. Florida), ESPN's Heather Dinich said. The Bulldogs can earn a lot of respect in the committee room if they beat Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas — all likely ranked opponents — on the road. Based on the way-too-early rankings, no team in the country has as tough a road schedule as the Bulldogs. Georgia has two road games against Kentucky and Alabama in September before making a trip to Austin in October and Oxford, Miss., in November. All four of these road games are against teams ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings. Texas comes in at No. 4, Ole Miss at No. 6, Alabama at No. 9 and Kentucky comes in at No. 23. While the road schedule may be tough on paper, Georgia has an excellent track record of road wins under Smart. In Kirby Smart's eight seasons as head coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs have lost just four road games. The last came against Alabama during the 2020 COVID season. For that, you would have to go back to the 2018 loss at LSU to find a road loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs are 30-4 on the road since Smart started in 2016. The Bulldogs are once again one of the most talented teams in the country. Quarterback Carson Beck returns for a second season as Georgia's starting quarterback. The Bulldogs also note that All-Americans Malaki Starks and Tate Ratledge are back as well. Georgia does need to replace some key players, but Smart has landed the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2024 recruiting cycle and has also secured several talented transfers from the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will hold their first practices of the 2024 season starting in March as spring training gets underway. The Bulldogs wrap up spring training on April 13 when they host their annual G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

