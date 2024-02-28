Saudi Arabia's PIF and the ATP tennis tour have a five-year sponsorship deal, including the rankings





The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and the men's professional tennis tour have entered into a five-year partnership that includes naming rights to the ATP rankings. the kingdom's latest move in that sport and others. The ATP already had a deal that would make the Next Gen ATP Finals a tournament for players aged 21 and under in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027. The arrangement announced Wednesday includes on-court branding for the PIF during the season-ending ATP finals and tournaments in Indian Wells, California; Miami, Madrid and Beijing. Pepperstone has sponsored the ATP rankings since 2022. ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli called the new agreement an important moment for tennis, and the tour announcement touted ways the sport hopes to continue growing in Saudi Arabia. Tennis has been preoccupied lately with debate over whether the sport should follow the lead of golf and others in striking deals with the wealthy kingdom, where rights groups say women still face discrimination in most aspects of family life and that homosexuality is a major taboo. in much of the rest of the Middle East. The WTA women's tennis tour is in negotiations to partner with Saudi Arabia, including possibly hosting the season-ending WTA final there. As part of our plans to increase the value of women's tennis, we regularly discuss possible new forms of collaboration with both existing and potential commercial partners. While we are not ruling anything out for the future, there is no new update at this time, a WTA spokesperson wrote in an email on Wednesday. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are among those who have urged the WTA to stay out of Saudi Arabia, while another former star player and Hall of Famer, equal rights pioneer Billie Jean Kinghas advocated involvement. In January, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal was introduced as a Ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. Plans were announced this month that would see Nadal, Novak Djokovic and four other stars of men's tennis take part an exhibition event in Riyadh in October. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been working to escape international isolation since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. He also clearly wants to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy and reduce its dependence on oil. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has implemented far-reaching social reforms, including granting women the right to drive and largely dismantling male guardianship laws, which had allowed husbands and male relatives to control many aspects of women's lives to check. Men and women are still required to dress modestly, but the rules have been relaxed and the once-feared religious police have been sidelined. Gender segregation in public places has also been relaxed, with men and women attending film screenings, concerts and even raves, something unthinkable just a few years ago. Yet same-sex relations are punishable by death or flogging, although prosecutions are rare. Authorities ban all forms of LGBTQ+ advocacy, even confiscating rainbow-colored toys and clothing. ___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

