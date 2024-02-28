Elk River-Zimmerman seizes Moorhead's boys hockey moment and takes a turn in the 51 Hours of Fury





Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Friday at approximately 10 p.m., 16 boys hockey teams across Minnesota will win their sectional tournaments and earn spots in the Class 2A and 1A state tournaments. We call it 51 Hours of Fury. Come back to startribune.com/sport for more 51 Hours of Fury posts from David La Vaque and section finals coverage as scores roll in from across Minnesota and anticipation builds. 08:08 Wednesday / Pregame, Class 2A, Section 8 Surprise, surprise. Bracket busting, usually a March trait, came early this year. Who had No. 4 seed Elk River/Zimmerman taking on No. 6 seed Buffalo-Annandale for the Section 8 title on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud? Liars. Since the beginning of this millennium, Section 8 has been the birthright of Moorhead players. Since 2001, the Spuds have reached 23 consecutive finals, with a mark of 15-8. Not this year. Elk River/Zimmerman handed No. 1 seed Moorhead a 4-2 loss at home on Saturday. “Moorhead is a very talented team with a rich tradition,” Elks coach Ben Gustafson said. But 17 years as a member of the coaching staff gave Gustafson the idea that these Spuds were ripe for an upset. “We weren't sure if they were built for it this year because of a lack of seniors,” Gustafson said. Only three seniors played for Moorhead this season. Elk River, meanwhile, dressed 10 seniors, four of whom offer an origin story as unlikely as the Spuds sectional playoff loss. Two seniors, Dylan Peterson and Mason Tell, were cut as sophomores before the 2021-22 season. Two others, Daniel Babcock and Hayden Jasper, opted not to try out as sophomores that season. The Elks lost to Moorhead in the 2022 Section 8 final, but Gustafson received an encouraging text message from Jasper afterward saying, “I really want to play in that game next year.” The showdown never came as the Elks fell in the semifinals to Roseau, Section 8's prince after King Moorhead. Babcock, who scored his team's fourth goal against the Spuds, teamed with Jasper, Peterson and Tell for 14 goals and 25 assists this season, which coincidentally started with a 6-2 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 28. Gustafson said beating the No. 1 seed Elk doesn't make River/Zimmerman the favorite in this unlikely sectional final. “I met with our kids on Monday and we talked about how our goal was to win the sectional tournament, not just beat Moorhead,” Gustafson said. “And now we have to earn it against Buffalo.”

