Slam dunk! William Mukui paints sporting scenes with energy and passion





To create movement in his work, William uses very thin pens. I do this part quickly to make the players look fast and busy, he says. When it comes to watercolor, he likes to spend a little more time mixing his colors and making them as soft as possible. In his piece Diving into the waterWith this technique, the artist shines his brush across the page, creating the effect of a water surface. In terms of form, William likes to create small, postcard-sized works, which means he can make many and display them all at once, creating something of a watercolor Olympics. In all my photos, the athletes are working hard and doing their best to win or get the medal, he says. However, William pays attention not only to the sport, but also to the landscape, equipment and sportswear. In Bicycles in the factory, William depicts a panting cyclist cycling through a field of flowers, and he has created a satisfying uniformity between the cyclist's Lycra outfit and bike, and the flora around them: it's a very yellow image, says William. The flowers match his shirt and bike, he looks like he's hiding in a big garden. It's a very accurate painting that we all know some cyclists care about a lot of about looking at the part. It's been about two years since William joined Back, the studio where he goes every week to make work with other artists. Since joining the organization, he has had the opportunity to hone his craft, meet fellow artists and exhibit his work. It gives me a great feeling to see my work in an exhibition and to show it to the other artists I work with, my family and my friends, he says. Now William is planning a farewell to his beloved sporting scenes and is turning his attention to the world of interior design styles, from traditional Mijikenda homes in Kenya to aging Tudor cottages.

