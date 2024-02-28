BCCI Central Contracts – What are the categories? How much do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earn?







In a stern warning, BCCI secretary Jay Shah warned centrally contracted Indian players against prioritizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket. The warning comes amid notable players like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar being reluctant to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, raising concerns over their commitment to domestic cricket. In the latest list of annual player retention contracts released by BCCI on Wednesday, both Iyer and Kishan have been left out of the list. Bet on India vs England and other cricket matches here! What is a BCCI Central Contract? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Central Contract is an annual agreement between the BCCI and selected cricketers detailing their remuneration, responsibilities and privileges for representing the Indian cricket team in various formats throughout the year. Player Categories: The BCCI categorizes players into different grades, namely A+, A, B and C, based on their performance, experience and contribution to the team. Players in higher tiers receive higher compensation and benefits. Reward: Central contracts guarantee a fixed annual deposit for players, regardless of their participation in matches or tournaments. The amount varies depending on the player's rank, with A+ category players receiving the highest advance. Competition costs: In addition to the retainer, players also earn match fees for every game they participate in, including Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The competition rate varies per format and is separate from the advance payment. Bonuses and prizes: Exceptional performance may also be rewarded with bonuses and prizes, which are separate from the retainer and competition fees. These incentives serve as motivating rewards for players to strive for excellence on the field. Rank promotion/relegation: Players' performance and form play an important role in determining their rank in the central contract. Excellent performance can lead to promotion to a higher rank, while inconsistent or substandard performance can lead to demotion to a lower rank. Contract duration: BCCI central contracts are usually awarded on an annual basis and cover a specific cricket season. The duration coincides with the cricket calendar, ensuring players are adequately compensated for their services throughout the year. Additional benefits: In addition to financial rewards, central contract players can also enjoy various benefits and privileges such as access to state-of-the-art training facilities, medical support, travel allowances, etc. Commitments: By signing a central contract, players commit to represent the Indian cricket team in international matches sanctioned by the BCCI. However, the players will not be allowed to participate in any domestic competition outside India unless they obtain a no-objection certificate from the BCCI. How much is a BCCI contract worth? An A+ contract is worth INR 7 crore, A is INR 5 crore, B is INR 3 crore and C is INR 1 crore. List of BCCI men's contracts for the 2023-2024 season A+ Category: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja A category: R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. B category: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. C category: Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar. When will BCCI announce the contract list for 2024-2025? The BCCI released the list of contracted players on Wednesday, February 28.



