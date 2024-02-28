Princeton University

A berth in the ECAC Hockey semifinals is on the line this weekend when No. 12 Princeton moves to No. 3 Clarkson for a best-of-three series beginning Friday.

at Clarkson, Friday, 6 p.m | ESPN+ | International video | Score live

Saturday, 3 p.m | ESPN+ | International video | Score live

Sunday, 3 p.m (if necessary) | ESPN+ | International video | Score live

In the rankings: Princeton is ranked No. 12 in both the latest USCHO and the latest USA Hockey/The Rink Live national rankings. ECAC Hockey has seven teams ranked in the 15-team polls, at No. 3/3 Clarkson, No. 5/5 Colgate, No. 6/6 Cornell, No. 7/7 St. Lawrence, No. 9/9 Quinnipiac , No. 12/13 Princeton and No. 13/13 Yale.

Princeton in the ECAC Hockey Tournament: Princeton aims to reach the ECAC Hockey semifinals for the fourth time in the past five competitive seasons, making the semifinals in 2019, winning the tournament in 2020, the 2021 season to miss due to the pandemic, making the semifinals in 2022 after becoming the first eighth seed to win a three-game quarterfinal series against a top seed, this one at Harvard, and giving Colgate a point in 2023, with all three games each with one goal was decided and the Raiders won two. the tree.

Kaz Watch: Sarah Fillier , a four-time ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week this season, entered the week leading the nation in goals per game (1.04), No. 6 in power play goals (eight) and No. 7 in points per game ( 1.52). ). Fillier had a hat trick in the ECAC opening round against Dartmouth last Saturday, her third hat trick of the season. Fillier was named a Kazmaier Award top-10 finalist twice, in 2019 during her first season and in 2020 during her second season.

Sophomore highlights: Na Sarah Fillier Princeton's next three top scorers are all sophomores, and all three have outperformed their rookie totals. Issy wonders (8G/23A/31P) had 18 points with nine goals and nine helpers a year ago, and she has six assists in the past four games. Emerson O'Leary (6G/23A/29P) had 11 points last year with seven goals and four assists, and she has seven assists in the past four games. Sarah Paulus (15G/6A/21P) had five points on two goals and three assists during an injury-shortened seven-game season in 2021-22 before missing all of last season due to injury.

Fillier is climbing the charts: here's an update on where Sarah Fillier is on Princeton's career points, goals and assists list:

Points: Fillier is fourth, with 192. She is the program's highest scoring player of the 21st century, is eight points shy of becoming the fourth player in program history (first since 1995) to reach 200 points, and is 15 points out of a third-place tie (207).

Goals: With 91 goals, Fillier is sixth and four tied for fifth place (95) with former teammate Carly Bullock '20, the highest scoring Tiger of this century. Three players, and none since 1997, have reached the 100-goal mark.

Assists: With 101 career assists, Fillier ranks second, behind only record holder Katherine Issel '95 (122). Only one player in the history of the Princeton men's program, John Messuri '89 (118), has as many assists as Fillier.

Fillier, who was recently named The Hockey News' top PWHL prospect for the new league's 2024 draft, is among the active career leaders in Division I in several categories, including the leader in points per game (1.63) , total goals (91) and goals per game (0.77), second in points (192), third in assists per game (0.86), and tied for fifth in assists (101).

Fillier with Team Canada: Senior Sarah Fillier won an Olympic gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Olympics, putting Canada back on top of the podium for the first time since the 2014 Games after the US won in 2018. At the 2022 Games, Fillier scored eight goals to rank second among Canadians as well as among all players in the tournament, and she had 11 points to rank sixth, again among all players as well as Canadians. Fillier is a three-time IIHF Women's World Championship medalist, winning gold in 2021 in Calgary, gold in 2022 in Denmark and silver in 2023 in Brampton, Ont.

The staff: on 102-68-22, head coach Cara Morey is in her seventh year overall and sixth competitive season (2020-21 lost to the pandemic) leading the program. Her 102 career victories are the second-most in program history, behind predecessor Jeff Kampersal '92 (327). On January 13 at Harvard, Morey became Princeton's second women's hockey coach and the sixth hockey coach between the men's and women's programs to reach 100 wins. The four men's coaches to reach 100 are Richard Vaughan (158 from 1935-59), Jim Higgins (130 from 1977-91), Don Cahoon (122 from 1991-2000) and Guy Gadowsky (105 from 2004-11). Along with Dan Gould, who returns and coaches the goaltenders, Morey has brought in two new assistant coaches Jamie Lundmark who played professionally from 2001 to 2018, including parts of six seasons in the NHL with the Rangers, Coyotes, Flames, Kings and Maple Leafs, and Melissa Samoskevich who is among the highest scoring players in Quinnipiac history after graduating in 2019.

Series history: Clarkson leads the all-time series with 26-17-2 overall and 12-9-1 in Potsdam. The Golden Knights enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak, with Princeton's latest win coming in the 2020 ECAC Hockey semifinals over Cornell. In Potsdam, Clarkson has won the last 10 since a tie in 2014 and is undefeated in the last 11 since the Tigers' last victory there in 2013. In the ECAC postseason, the teams met in 2008, when Clarkson won two of three at home won a quarterfinal series against wins, in 2017, when Clarkson won a semifinal at home, and in 2020, when Princeton won a semifinal at Cornell. During the teams' most recent meeting, on Feb. 9 at Baker Rink, Princeton took Clarkson to overtime before Nicole Gosling scored a power-play goal midway through the OT period in a game that featured each netminder, Michelle Pasiechnyk for Clarkson and A Cornie for Princeton, made 27 stops. During the October 28 regular season meeting at Clarkson, Gosling also scored the only goal in the team's 1–0 victory, which he achieved midway through the first period, also on a power play. Corniea made 24 stops to 15 for Pasiechnyk.

About Clarkson: The Golden Knights are 29-3-2 overall after an 18-3-1 ECAC Hockey season and are closing on a four-game win streak that started with a 1-0 victory over Princeton at Feb. 9 at Baker Rink. The Golden Knights lead the nation in PK, at a 92 percent rate, in scoring defense, with 1.06 goals allowed per game, in team GAA, with 1.049, and in shutouts, with 13. Clarkson is on sixth in total goals, with 119, fifth in power pay, converting 28.9 percent of the time, sixth in scoring fouls, with 3.50 goals per game, and eighth in faceoff point , at a winning clip of 55 percent. Nicole Gosling ranks fourth with nine power-play goals and ninth with five game-winning goals, while Michelle Pasiechnyk leads the nation with eight shutouts, is fifth with a 1.225 GAA and sixth with an .860 winning percentage.

Stat rankings: Princeton's has the nation's seventh-best faceoff winning percentage (.553), while Sarah Fillier leads the nation in goals per game (1.04) and is sixth in power play goals (eight). Sarah Paulus ranks ninth in both power-play goals (six) and game-winning goals (five).

Against the top 10: Princeton's Nov. 18, 2023 win over then-No. 6-ranked Cornell was its 16th win over a top-10 team under Cara Morey , who is in her sixth competitive season as the team's head coach. It was Princeton's third top six win of calendar year 2023, as the Tigers defeated No. 4 Quinnipiac on Jan. 23 at Baker Rink and No. 3 Colgate to open the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals on Feb. 24 in Hamilton.

What's next: The winner will advance to the top remaining seed for the ECAC Hockey single-game semifinals and finals next weekend. This weekend's other best-of-three quarterfinals feature (1) Colgate hosting (8) Brown, (3) St. Lawrence hosting (6) Yale and (4) Cornell hosting (5) Quinnipiac.