Kenyan table tennis captain Wandera Eyes Paris Olympics, aims for victory in Accra





National table tennis team captain Josiah Wandera has set his ambitions high on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, viewing his performance at the upcoming All Africa Games in Accra as crucial. Wandera, who will lead the Kenyan team, considers participating in the Olympic Games a great honor and an important milestone. With two previous appearances in the All Africa Games under his belt, he is using his wealth of experience to improve his game. Strategic preparations for Accra Despite failing to medal in the last edition of the games, Wandera and his team have diligently analyzed their previous performances, focusing sharply on mixed techniques, especially in doubles. The team consists of two promising junior players, Abdul Anab and Sifa Wafula, who train intensively under the guidance of coach Fahd Daim at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Their training is in full swing and they are leaving for the matches scheduled for Friday. The All Africa Games, which begin on March 8 in Accra, Ghana, provide a crucial opportunity for the team to showcase their skills on an international platform. Experience as an important advantage Wandera's participation in previous editions of the All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo, and Rabat, Morocco, has provided him with valuable insights and strategies that he plans to deploy in Accra. His experiences have not only honed his skills but also given him a sense of resilience and determination. With his eyes firmly on the prize, Wandera is optimistic about his and his team's prospects, confident that their preparations and strategies will pay off this time. Optimism for Olympic qualification The ultimate goal for Wandera and his team is to secure a place at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. This ambition fuels their preparations and strategies and drives them to excel in Accra. The importance of qualifying for the Olympic Games cannot be overstated as it would not only be a personal achievement for Wandera, but also a significant achievement for Kenyan table tennis. The team's journey to the All Africa Games is not just about competition; it's about making history and realizing dreams that extend beyond the table tennis table. As the All Africa Games draw closer, Wandera's ambitions for Paris symbolize a beacon of hope and ambition for the Kenyan team. Their journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, strategic preparation and the relentless pursuit of excellence. With the support of their coach, the dedication of the players and the competitive spirit that defines them, the Kenyan table tennis team is ready to make a significant impact in Accra and, hopefully, on the world stage in Paris.

