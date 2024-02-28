He is gone! Wilson mentions time





NSW's Paul Wilson, one of Australia's most respected and long-serving umpires, has announced his retirement from the Cricket Australia National Umpires Panel at the end of the current Australian season.

Fellow veteran referee Bruce Oxenford of Queensland has also indicated he is retiring. The Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland at the WACAGrond, March 1-4, will be Wilson and Oxenford's final battle. Wilson, who played Test and ODI cricket before turning to umpiring, spent 11 years on the ICC International Panel, appearing in eight Tests, 43 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals. Affectionately known as Blocker, Wilson's 62 first-class matches include four Sheffield Shield finals and 61 List A matches. He was also a popular figure in the BBL, appearing in 88 matches, including five finals. A veteran of 62 Tests and 97 ODIs, Oxenford spent 13 years on the ICC Elite Panel before returning to conclude his illustrious career on the Cricket Australia National Umpiring Panel. He has appeared in 75 first-class matches, including two Sheffield Shield finals, 50 List A matches and 43 BBL matches, including two finals. Wilson will continue to referee internationally in various franchise tournaments. Paul Wilson said: “I am forever grateful to Cricket Australia for signing me up to the Project Panel, following in the footsteps of Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker. This profession has allowed me to travel the world, be part of some great cricket matches and make lifelong friends along the way. Service is what we do, but not who we are. My wife, Sally, has been an incredible support to me and a pillar of strength for our young family, especially when we are away from home for extended periods of time. I now look forward to spending more time with my team and starting to write the next chapter in our story!” “I am truly honored to spend my last first-class match with Ox (Oxenford). Darren Goodger, CNSW Head of Competitions & Officers said: We offer Congratulationsto Paul about an excellent international refereeing career. Paul has been an exemplary ambassador for NSWCUSA, Cricket NSW and for Australian Umpiring. He is a person, referee and leader of the highest quality and integrity, so respected by his colleagues for his competence, humility, calmness, common sense, willingness to share experiences, honesty and teamwork. Paul Wilson can be proud of his international refereeing career. We wish Paul all the best in his future endeavors in life and in cricket. Snapshot of Paul Wilson's referee 8 test matches

5 test matches as a TV referee

43 one-day internationals (2019 and 2023 ICC World Cups)

18 ODIs as a TV umpire

26 T20 Internationals (2021 and 2022 ICC World Cups)

14 T20Is as a TV referee

62 first-class matches (4 Sheffield Shield finals)

61 List A matches (3 one-day cup finals)

88 Big Bash matches (5 BBL finals)

39 Big Bash matches as a TV referee

1 Women's Test match

8 women's one-day internationals (2017 and 2022 ICC World Cups)

1 Women's T20 International

