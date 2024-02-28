Brooks returns to Franklin football





Josh Brooks returns as head coach for Franklin High School Football after players begged the school board to reinstate the recently resigned coach.

Several Franklin High School football players attended the Feb. 19 school board meeting to urge the board to select a candidate. Team captain Addix Sutton spoke about the team's need for a coach during public comment. Today I speak on behalf of the FHS football team, Sutton said. I will come to you tonight and ask you to find us a football coach. Brooks resigned in November after the 2023 season and the team has been without a coach since then. Brooks had led the program for 18 seasons and coached a total of 23 seasons at Franklin. Brooks had previously resigned following the 2022 season before deciding to return for 2023. Although it is the offseason, Sutton said the team would normally have received spring and summer training schedules by this time of year. Unfortunately, we appear to be the only football team in Western North Carolina without a football coach, Sutton said. We were told we would have a coach by Christmas at the latest. That didn't happen. Sutton claimed that the lack of leadership for the football team resulted in more disciplinary incidents and poorer academic performance. He said Brooks could have held players accountable throughout the school year. “We want a coach who knows us, knows who we are and loves the Franklin Panthers,” Sutton said. Ultimately, we want coach Josh Brooks to be our head coach. With all the things we've been through and all the adversity that awaits us, that's who we want. That's what the players in this room want, and many more who couldn't make it. That's the man we support. On February 20, the school board announced Brooks' return in a press release. Coach Brooks is a great mentor and role model for our student-athletes, the statement said. With an impressive track record and extensive experience, Coach Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise back to the Franklin Panthers. He will continue to provide great leadership for our program as we move Franklin High School forward. Construction on the new FHS stadium is tentatively scheduled to start this summer after the county received a $62 million state grant to complete the new high school. This will likely mean the Panthers will not play at home for the 2024 season, but the team could be in a new stadium for the 2025 season once construction is complete.

