Andy Murray is unlikely to play last summer as tennis retirement approaches

Andy Murray has said he will likely retire from tennis after this summer's Olympics, with this year's Wimbledon Championships set to be his last.

The 36-year-old was defeated in the second round of the Dubai International on Wednesday and said afterwards that he is tired of answering questions about his future.

Murray previously told the newspaper this Today's program that he wants to play one more Olympics before retiring, after suggesting on Monday he would be entering the final few months of his career.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Wimbledon winner subsequently said after his straight-sets defeat to Ugo Humbert that he is unlikely to continue playing beyond the summer.

Murray, who turns 37 in May, said: “I'm probably not going to play beyond this summer. I get asked about it after every match I play, every tournament I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.

I'm not going to talk about that anymore between now and when it's time to quit. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much more this summer.

Murray has long said he has an idea of ​​when he would like to spend time on his career, but he spoke out Today's program that he is not allowed to announce in advance what he is going to do.

When the time is right, I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament, Murray said. I don't know if I say something months in advance.

There is no right way to end your career and everyone is different so what could be the right way [Roger] Federer may not be the right choice [Rafael] Nadal may not be the right choice [Novak] Djokovic.

Wimbledon starts on July 1 and the Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 24. Murray won singles gold in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, and is the only male player in history to win consecutive Olympic titles.

Andy Murray was despondent after his defeat to Humbert (REUTERS)

Hopefully I'll get the chance to compete again, Murray told the BBC.

As it stands, Murray is unlikely to qualify based on rankings, but he could earn a spot in the draw as a former Olympic champion.

In Dubai, Murray aimed to win consecutive matches for the first time this season following his opening victory over Denis Shapovalov, but the in-form Humbert was in complete control of the match as the Frenchman sealed a 6-2 draw. 6-4 victory in 89 minutes.

Humbert, who is ranked a career-best 18th, barely allowed Murray to win a point against serve, and the 36-year-old grew increasingly frustrated as he struggled to make any progress towards winning.

I have no idea what I'm doing. Terrible feeling, Murray shouted on the court, after going the entire match without seeing a break point.

Murray has won just two of his last 10 games, including six straight defeats after the end of last year.

After a first-round exit at the Australian Open, Murray suggested he had probably played the tournament for the last time.