Sports
Andy Murray is unlikely to play last summer as tennis retirement approaches
Andy Murray has said he will likely retire from tennis after this summer's Olympics, with this year's Wimbledon Championships set to be his last.
The 36-year-old was defeated in the second round of the Dubai International on Wednesday and said afterwards that he is tired of answering questions about his future.
Murray previously told the newspaper this Today's program that he wants to play one more Olympics before retiring, after suggesting on Monday he would be entering the final few months of his career.
But the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Wimbledon winner subsequently said after his straight-sets defeat to Ugo Humbert that he is unlikely to continue playing beyond the summer.
Murray, who turns 37 in May, said: “I'm probably not going to play beyond this summer. I get asked about it after every match I play, every tournament I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.
I'm not going to talk about that anymore between now and when it's time to quit. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much more this summer.
Murray has long said he has an idea of when he would like to spend time on his career, but he spoke out Today's program that he is not allowed to announce in advance what he is going to do.
When the time is right, I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament, Murray said. I don't know if I say something months in advance.
There is no right way to end your career and everyone is different so what could be the right way [Roger] Federer may not be the right choice [Rafael] Nadal may not be the right choice [Novak] Djokovic.
Wimbledon starts on July 1 and the Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 24. Murray won singles gold in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, and is the only male player in history to win consecutive Olympic titles.
Hopefully I'll get the chance to compete again, Murray told the BBC.
As it stands, Murray is unlikely to qualify based on rankings, but he could earn a spot in the draw as a former Olympic champion.
In Dubai, Murray aimed to win consecutive matches for the first time this season following his opening victory over Denis Shapovalov, but the in-form Humbert was in complete control of the match as the Frenchman sealed a 6-2 draw. 6-4 victory in 89 minutes.
Humbert, who is ranked a career-best 18th, barely allowed Murray to win a point against serve, and the 36-year-old grew increasingly frustrated as he struggled to make any progress towards winning.
I have no idea what I'm doing. Terrible feeling, Murray shouted on the court, after going the entire match without seeing a break point.
Murray has won just two of his last 10 games, including six straight defeats after the end of last year.
After a first-round exit at the Australian Open, Murray suggested he had probably played the tournament for the last time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/andy-murray-retires-wimbledon-olympics-date-b2504010.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Faye Webster hates attention. But his songs continue to gain momentum.
- Andy Murray is unlikely to play last summer as tennis retirement approaches
- Shark Tank India 3: Hearing other Sharks' offers to a rental fashion wear brand, Aman Gupta says, 'Ye log bahut gandi valuation de rahe hain' |
- Monthly GDP estimates for December
- Journalists have requested access to Gaza in an open letter BBC News
- The year's best samurai epic fixes a boring Hollywood trend
- Why South Korea's Japan-style measures to boost its stock market may not work
- Can this beaten-down growth stock outperform the Magnificent Seven over the next five years?
- Improving food security in Ukraine through demining
- Early morning a 4.7 magnitude earthquake wakes Wellington
- KP Assembly members take oath in noisy session; Imran Khan makes U-turn on president nomination
- Chinese premier meets US business group in Beijing in charm offensive