The St. Charles County hockey coach admits he sexually abused two children

ST. LOUIS A former Lindenwood and youth hockey coach pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse and producing child sexual abuse images and material, a The US Attorney's Office a spokesperson said Wednesday. Lake St. Louis resident James Lambert, 42, admitted to sexually abusing two children, the office said. Between 2007 and 2018, Lambert sexually assaulted one victim more than 50 times, while the child was between 6 and 17 years old. Lambert sexually abused the second child when he was between six and nine years old. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Lindenwood hockey coach accused of abusing at least two players Family members told Lake St. Louis police that Lambert was volunteering with the Chesterfield Falcons youth hockey club at the time. When Lambert was indicted last year, the organization's current leaders told 5 On Your Side that they were unaware that Lambert was volunteering with the organization during their tenure. The first victim told police he suspected Lambert was abusing a second victim after he came forward, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Investigators later found hundreds of files on Lambert's electronic devices documenting the second victim's abuse, along with at least 1,185 other files containing child sexual abuse material. The victim also told police that Lambert took him everywhere for hockey games and sporting events, including Cardinals games, Blues games, Mizzou football games, hockey tournaments and practices. According to court documents, the former coach allegedly paid to help his single mother. Lambert's sentencing is scheduled for June 18. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson will seek a 50-year prison sentence under the plea agreement. Top headlines from St. Louis Get the latest news and details in the St. Louis area from 5 On Your Side broadcasts here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

