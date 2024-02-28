Sports
ACC Qualifies 62 for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (theACC.org) The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the competitors who will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 62 student-athletes from Atlantic Coast Conference schools will participate with an NCAA Division I championship on the line.
As a conference, the ACC won four individual national championships and had 55 student-athletes earn All-American honors at the 2023 NCAA Championships. NC State's Katelyn Tuohy captured the women's NCAA titles in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meters races, and Notre Dame's Jadin O'Brien was gold medalist in the women's pentathlon. On the men's side, Clemson's Giano Roberts won the NCAA title in the 60-meter hurdles.
The 2024 NCAA Championships, co-hosted by Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Lowell, will be held March 7, 8 and 9 at the TRACK at new balance in Boston, Massachusetts. The championships begin on the evening of March 7 with the weight throw competition with the men's competition at 6 p.m., followed by the women's competition at 8 p.m.
The full list of participants is availableHERE.
ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8 and starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. There will be a repeat of the championships on Monday, March 11 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
Below you will find a complete list of ACC participants.
Alaina Brady, Notre Dame, Women's Indoor Pentathlon
Alex Phillip, North Carolina, men's 5000 meters
Amina Maatoug, duke, women's 3000m
Anna Workman, Virginia, ladies 1 mile
Antoinette Van der Merwe, Clemson, women's 60m hurdles
Boston College (Hudson, Segalla, Dunne, Millerova), women's distance medley relay
Brianna Smith, Duke, women's indoor pentathlon
Brion Stephens, Louisville, men's high jump
Cameron Rose, Clemson, Men's 60m
Conner McClure, Virginia Tech, men's pole vault
Conor Murphy, Virginia, Men's 800m
Courtney Lawrence, Clemson, men's shot put
DAndre Anderson, Clemson, Men's 400m
Dajaz Defrand, Florida State, women's 200 meters
Daniel Cope, Clemson, men's weight throw
David Mullarkey, Florida State, Men's 3000m
Edgar Campre, Miami, men's indoor heptathlon
Ethan Strand, North Carolina, Men's 1 mile
Foluke Olujide-Ajibade, Pitt, women's weight throw
Gary Martin, Virginia, Men's 1 mile
Gladys Chepngetich, Clemson, Women's 800m
Grace Hartman, NC State, women's 5000m
Jadin O'Brien, Notre Dame, Women's Indoor Pentathlon
Jayden Ulrich, Louisville, women's shot put
Jeremiah Davis, Florida State, men's long jump, men's triple jump
Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, Men's 400m
Kennedy Sauder, Miami, men's high jump
Lindsey Butler, Virginia Tech, women's 800m
Lydia Bottelier, Pitt, women's indoor pentathlon
MaKayla Mason, Duke, women's shot put
Margot Appleton, Virginia, ladies 1 mile
Marie Forbes, Clemson, women's weight throw
Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame, men's shot put
Nicholas Plant, Virginia Tech, Men's 800m
North Carolina (Strand, Regnier, Reinheimer, Wolfe), men's distance medley relay
Notre Dame (Farley, Borsch, Sievern, Markezich), women's distance medley relay
Olivia Markezich, Notre Dame, women's 3000 meters
Oneka Wilson, Clemson, women's 60m hurdles
Parker Wolfe, North Carolina, men's 3000 meters, men's 5000 meters
Russell Robinson, Miami, men's triple jump
Samantha Bush, NC State, Women's 5000m
Sara Killinen, Virginia Tech, women's weight throw
Sean Murphy, Virginia Tech, men's indoor heptathlon
Shantae Foreman, Clemson, women's triple jump
Shenese Walker, Florida State, women's 60 meters
Steven Jackson, Boston College, Men's 1 mile
Tarees Rhoden, Clemson, Men's 800m
Thomas Kitchell, Wake Forest, men's shot put
Trey Allen, Louisville, men's high jump
Victoria Gorlova, Virginia Tech, women's long jump, women's triple jump
Virginia (Appleton, Sabbakhan, Hock, Workman), women's medley distance relay
Virginia (Murphy, Sherman, Leath, Martin), men's distance medley relay
Virginia Tech (Plant, Lincoln IV, Jackson, Coleman), men's distance medley relay
|
