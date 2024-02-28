ACC Qualifies 62 for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (theACC.org) The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the competitors who will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 62 student-athletes from Atlantic Coast Conference schools will participate with an NCAA Division I championship on the line. As a conference, the ACC won four individual national championships and had 55 student-athletes earn All-American honors at the 2023 NCAA Championships. NC State's Katelyn Tuohy captured the women's NCAA titles in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meters races, and Notre Dame's Jadin O'Brien was gold medalist in the women's pentathlon. On the men's side, Clemson's Giano Roberts won the NCAA title in the 60-meter hurdles. The 2024 NCAA Championships, co-hosted by Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Lowell, will be held March 7, 8 and 9 at the TRACK at new balance in Boston, Massachusetts. The championships begin on the evening of March 7 with the weight throw competition with the men's competition at 6 p.m., followed by the women's competition at 8 p.m.

The full list of participants is availableHERE. ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8 and starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. There will be a repeat of the championships on Monday, March 11 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Below you will find a complete list of ACC participants. Alaina Brady, Notre Dame, Women's Indoor Pentathlon

Alex Phillip, North Carolina, men's 5000 meters

Amina Maatoug, duke, women's 3000m

Anna Workman, Virginia, ladies 1 mile

Antoinette Van der Merwe, Clemson, women's 60m hurdles

Boston College (Hudson, Segalla, Dunne, Millerova), women's distance medley relay

Brianna Smith, Duke, women's indoor pentathlon

Brion Stephens, Louisville, men's high jump

Cameron Rose, Clemson, Men's 60m

Conner McClure, Virginia Tech, men's pole vault

Conor Murphy, Virginia, Men's 800m

Courtney Lawrence, Clemson, men's shot put

DAndre Anderson, Clemson, Men's 400m

Dajaz Defrand, Florida State, women's 200 meters

Daniel Cope, Clemson, men's weight throw

David Mullarkey, Florida State, Men's 3000m

Edgar Campre, Miami, men's indoor heptathlon

Ethan Strand, North Carolina, Men's 1 mile

Foluke Olujide-Ajibade, Pitt, women's weight throw

Gary Martin, Virginia, Men's 1 mile

Gladys Chepngetich, Clemson, Women's 800m

Grace Hartman, NC State, women's 5000m

Jadin O'Brien, Notre Dame, Women's Indoor Pentathlon

Jayden Ulrich, Louisville, women's shot put

Jeremiah Davis, Florida State, men's long jump, men's triple jump

Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech, Men's 400m

Kennedy Sauder, Miami, men's high jump

Lindsey Butler, Virginia Tech, women's 800m

Lydia Bottelier, Pitt, women's indoor pentathlon

MaKayla Mason, Duke, women's shot put

Margot Appleton, Virginia, ladies 1 mile

Marie Forbes, Clemson, women's weight throw

Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame, men's shot put

Nicholas Plant, Virginia Tech, Men's 800m

North Carolina (Strand, Regnier, Reinheimer, Wolfe), men's distance medley relay

Notre Dame (Farley, Borsch, Sievern, Markezich), women's distance medley relay

Olivia Markezich, Notre Dame, women's 3000 meters

Oneka Wilson, Clemson, women's 60m hurdles

Parker Wolfe, North Carolina, men's 3000 meters, men's 5000 meters

Russell Robinson, Miami, men's triple jump

Samantha Bush, NC State, Women's 5000m

Sara Killinen, Virginia Tech, women's weight throw

Sean Murphy, Virginia Tech, men's indoor heptathlon

Shantae Foreman, Clemson, women's triple jump

Shenese Walker, Florida State, women's 60 meters

Steven Jackson, Boston College, Men's 1 mile

Tarees Rhoden, Clemson, Men's 800m

Thomas Kitchell, Wake Forest, men's shot put

Trey Allen, Louisville, men's high jump

Victoria Gorlova, Virginia Tech, women's long jump, women's triple jump

Virginia (Appleton, Sabbakhan, Hock, Workman), women's medley distance relay

Virginia (Murphy, Sherman, Leath, Martin), men's distance medley relay

Virginia Tech (Plant, Lincoln IV, Jackson, Coleman), men's distance medley relay

