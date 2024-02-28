Five hockey players charged with sexual assault in Canada will be tried by a jury





The five hockey players accused of sexual assault in Canada have requested and received a jury trial. Daniel Brown, one of the attorneys representing former NHL player Alex Formenton, confirmed the request for a jury trial in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Earlier this week, all five players opted for a jury trial and are confident that community jurors will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all the evidence and testimony, Brown wrote. The Globe and Mail was the first to report the move toward a jury trial. It was not immediately clear when the trial will begin, although a backlog of cases in Canada could push it well beyond 2024. Formenton and current NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils are charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in London, Ontario, in 2018. McLeod is charged additionally charged with complicity in a criminal offense. Lawyers representing the players have said their clients will plead not guilty and defend themselves against the charges. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 30. London police reopened their investigation into the events of June 2018 two years ago, after it was revealed that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of the country's junior team following a fundraising gala in the city. between Toronto and Detroit. That led to charges being filed in January and the five players reporting themselves to the police. The NHL, which has been conducting its own parallel investigation, has said it will wait until the legal proceedings are completed before taking any other steps. Hart, McLeod, Foote and Dube are each on leave from their respective teams and will all be free agents after this season. That's why commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is content to let the players get paid for the rest of the season while they're away and their contracts expire, rather than issuing suspensions. At this stage, the most responsible and sensible thing we can do is to wait for the conclusion of the legal proceedings. At that time, we will respond as is appropriate at that time, Bettman said in early February during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. ___ AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/5-hockey-players-charged-canada-sexual-assault-jury-107647825 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos