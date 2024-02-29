Virginia women's squash | No. 7 Virginia participates in the Howe Cup





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Virginia women's squash team (12-4) will compete for the Howe Cup at the 2024 CSA National Collegiate Team Championships, February 29 to March 3 at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. No. 7 Virginia opens play with a rematch against fellow Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference team Drexel on Thursday, February 29 at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to play No. 2 Harvard on Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m Drexel is ranked No. 10 in the College Squash Association's final rankings. TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE The men play every day at 3 p.m., except on Sunday, which starts at 2:30 p.m.

3 court system

The top 12 teams in the final CSA regular season rankings will play for the Potter Cup in the CSA National Collegiate Team Championships. Teams ranked 13-34 played in the CSA Divisional Team Championships on February 16

The four best (seeded) teams will receive a bye to the quarter-finals in the first round. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will be moved to the 1 st Consolation bracket, where they will play off for seeds 9-12. Teams that lose in the quarter-finals will be taken to the 2 NL Consolation bracket where they will play for places 5-8

Consolation bracket, where they will play off for seeds 9-12. Teams that lose in the quarter-finals will be taken to the 2 Consolation bracket where they will play for places 5-8 There will be no 3-4 or 7-8 playoffs this year HOW TO FOLLOW All courts are accessible via the SquashTV platform. While six courts will be streamed directly via SquashTV, the remaining twelve courts will be streamed via the CSA YouTube channel. Viewers can easily navigate to these streams directly from the SquashTV platform and this seamless integration ensures fans don't miss a moment of the action

Live streams for all courses will also be available via the CSA YouTube channel

Live scoring is available via ClubLocker CAVALIER NOTES The Cavaliers' best-ever finish at the Potter Cup was fifth place last year

UVA won the 2020 Kurtz Cup B-Division title

Virginia defeated Drexel 6-3 in the regular season matchup between the two teams (November 19)

Harvard won 9-0 in regular season game against the Cavaliers (December 2)

Senior Meagan Best is a finalist for the CSA's Betty Richey Award, the competition's most prestigious award

Best has a 10-4 record this season and sits atop the ladder

Freshman Clare Minnis and sophomore Lina Tammam lead the team in wins with 11-5 and 11-4 records respectively

Senior Olivia Walsh earned her 10th win of the season against Cornell. She is 10-4

Seniors Griffin Dewey and Erin O'Connor have the best winning percentages on the team. Dewey has an 8-2 record. O'Connor is 5-1 (.833)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/02/28/howe-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos