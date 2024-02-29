Sixers sign 'unbeatable' Edwards for another two years





England has been locked in as head coach of Sydney Sixers for WBBL|10 and WBBL|11

Sydney Sixers have locked up England's Charlotte Edwards as their Weber WBBL head coach for another two years as they target a return to the finals next season. The Sixers reached the WBBL|08 decider in Edwards' first year at the helm, losing by 10 runs to two-time reigning champions Adelaide Strikers, before dropping to fifth in WBBL|09 and reaching the final last season by one point missed. But that didn't stop new Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes from signing England's highest ever points scorer for another two seasons. “The experience and knowledge that 'Lottie' (Edwards) brings to our group is unbeatable and it is very clear why she has been so successful around the world,” Haynes said. “She is loved by our players and staff and we are very proud of the culture she fosters within our club. “We knew we wanted to sign Lottie as soon as possible after the end of last season and were very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement quickly. “Although we did not quite achieve the result we hoped for last season, we have full confidence in Lottie and in our playing group and we are really looking forward to the next two years under Lottie's leadership.” The Sixers' WBBL|09 season was hampered by the loss of national captain Alyssa Healy to a finger injury after their first match. They fell to 0-3 before winning six of their last eight and narrowly missing out on the top four. And with captain Ellyse Perry, along with stars Ashleigh Gardner, Healy and Maitlan Brown already locked in for next season, the Sixers are hoping it will be a quick turnaround in WBBL|10. Perry's brilliant 82* sends Sixers to Sydney Smash victory Edwards currently coaches the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, having led them to the title in the competition's inaugural season last year. The 44-year-old is also the head coach of English side Southern Vipers, who won both the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup under her leadership in 2023. She has also taken the Southern Brave to the Hundred finals in each of the three editions of the competition, finishing second in 2021 and 2022 and securing their first championship in 2023. “I've loved working with the playing group and staff and I'm really looking forward to building on that over the next two years,” Edwards said. “The Sixers are a great club with great fans, and I can't wait to be back in Sydney later this year.” Sydney Sixers WBBL|10 roster (so far): Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson

