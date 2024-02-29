North Carolina State University





INDIANAPOLIS Heading into the final week of the regular season, NC State women's basketball guards Aziaha James And Madison Hayes have been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year watchlist. Heading into the final week of the regular season, NC State women's basketball guardsAndhave been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year watchlist. They are two of 40 players who will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot and will also be considered for the 15-player U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-America Team. The winner of the Ann Meyers Drysald Award will be announced during the NCAA Women's Final Four. James continues to lead the pack in scoring, with her average of 16.0 points per game an increase of 9.2 points per game more than last season. She ranks 10th in the ACC in scoring with 22 games in double figures, seven games of 20+ points and a pair of games of 30+ points. James, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, also leads the Wolfpack team in threes this year with 53 this year. Her average of 1.9 per game is also a top-10 ACC mark. After scoring 33 points against Duke and 30 against Georgia Tech, James became the first NC State player since 2018-19 to have multiple 30-plus point games in the same season. She also set a program single-quarter scoring record with 19 points in her very first period played this season. The junior has played in all 60 games for the Pack over the past two seasons and has a team-best streak of 34 consecutive starts. In addition to her scoring, James is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 41.1 percent (165 of 401) overall and 33.5 percent (53 of 158) from distance. Hayes earned the nod to the watch list, while also posting the best scoring average of her career with 12.1 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 per game, an average that ranks seventh in the ACC. Hayes has recorded five double-doubles in the 2023-24 season, with the team-high tying goal. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was named USBWA National Player of the Week on February 20 after averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 50 percent shooting in the previous week's wins against No. .16 Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. She set a new career high in scoring (24 points) at Clemson and has totaled three games of 20+ points and 20 games of 10+ points in her senior season. Hayes also leads the team in three-point percentage at a .431 clip (47 of 109) while averaging 1.7 in a threesper game. She also played in all 60 games for NC State the past two seasons. The entire Wolfpack squad, which has been ranked in the AP Top 15 since Week 2 of the campaign, will prepare for the final two games of the regular season against No. 19 Syracuse (Thursday, Feb. 29) and Wake Forest (Sunday, Feb. 29) . 3 March).

