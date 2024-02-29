History suggests the riddle of throwing coins into the basin

'Calm' Australia to maintain a good run across the Tasman

Pat Cummins is a student of history and not only has a Bachelor of Business but will also be aware of the Basin Reserve's unique reputation ahead of tomorrow morning's toss for the opening Test against New Zealand.

The truth like 'if you win the toss, nine times out of ten you will bat first, and on the tenth time you will consider bowling and choose to bat' seems to contain a historical caveat '*unless you are playing at the Basin '.

Despite the statistical evidence suggesting it is a batsman-friendly surface, the striking green hue that characterizes the pitches at New Zealand's oldest surviving Test venue consistently convinces skippers who are successful at the toss to bowl first.

The past 15 tests in Wellington, dating back to 2011, have seen teams entered on the first morning, with the majority of those results (eight times) going in favor of the team that went first.

With the track for the first of two Tests in this series sporting a distinct emerald hue when the covers were pulled back this afternoon after a morning of persistent rain in the national capital, it is easy to see that bowling first offers the quickest route to success. 20 wickets.

But the two most recent Tests at the historic ground, which is surrounded by busy roads and regularly buffeted by howling winds, offers a cautionary tale that Cummins and his fellow fast bowler and captaincy counterpart Tim Southee will surely be mindful of.

The Basin hosted two Test matches last summer, the first against former New Zealand hero Brendon McCullum's England in the early days of their Bazball crusade and after being asked to bat first, the visitors duly shot 8 (Dec) -435 from 87.1 overs after which NZ were forced to follow suit.

The Black Caps sneaked home with one point in that memorable encounter, but the lesson was not learned by Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne when he correctly called for the ensuing Test three weeks later, with the grateful hosts piling on 4 (Dec) -580 and strolled to an innings victory.

Cummins has shown his willingness to flout the first law of captaincy after sending his opponents five times in his 26 appearances as skipper to date, the most recent of which came against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval last month.

“Of course it's a live option,” he said at the pre-game media conference today when asked if bowling first might be on his radar.

“I think if you're from Australia it's rare to turn on the TV and see a green wicket that looks like the (surrounding) turf, but here it's quite common.

“But I don't think it's as scary as it seems.

“It seems like there have been plenty of first innings scores that have been big, I think the range of first innings scores is from 120 to 580.

“We'll take a look tomorrow and make a decision.”

The low watermark Cummins was referring to was the West Indies' paltry 134 in 2017, when they were put to the sword by left-armer Neil Wagner (7-39) before NZ's batters showed the true nature of the Basin pitch by 9 to score (Dec.)-520.

The average first innings score over those 15 Tests since a skipper last won a toss and had a bat was 340. Only two teams from England last year and Bangladesh in 2017, when they scored 595, have totals above that median down and ended up on the losing side.

Another reason why Cummins might choose to flout convention and strike first if the coin lands his way tomorrow morning is the sage dressing room advice of former NZ all-rounder (now assistant coach of Australia ) Daniel Vettori.

It is Vettori who can claim to be the latest skipper to attempt the daring ploy in the Basin, having decided to bat while captaining the Black Caps against Pakistan in 2011.

He certainly harbored doubts about the decision as his team fell to 6-180 late on the opening day before the skipper posted the last of his six Test centuries to take them to safety and eventually secure a draw.

Vettori posted the last of his six Test centuries after batting first at the Basin in 2011 // Getty

“He always has good insights, he's played a lot here on windy days, not windy days, different wickets,” Cummins said of Vettori's influence on this Qantas tour.

“Probably nothing groundbreaking, but I think the wind factor could be a real thing here, and just some ideas on how we can get through that.”

Vettori was the last specialist bowler to captain NZ in Tests until Southee took over from Kane Williamson (and interim skipper Tom Latham) in 2022.

With an impeccable captaincy record in the Basin following back-to-back victories over New Zealand last summer, Southee knows the dangers associated with sending opponents there as his success rate would have fallen to 50 percent if Wagner had not toppled last man James . Anderson, while England need two to win.

“There have been some big scores if you look at the first innings in Test matches played here,” Southee said today.

“It has a green tinge to it but it usually plays on a pretty good surface and we have seen that where sides lose the toss and get put in and the scores get put on the board.

“I imagine it will be a pretty good surface for the next five days.”

Asked if he would consider continuing the trend by bowling first after winning the toss, Southee said: “I think we will know at 10.30 tomorrow.”

One weapon he will not have at his disposal during this Test campaign is Wagner, whose announcement yesterday to call time on his international career after learning he would not be selected in Wellington or Christchurch took the Australians by surprise.

Wagner's news came shortly after the visitors completed their main pre-Test training session yesterday morning, during which each batsman had practiced against short-pitched bowling in the expectation that the left-armer would attack them with his trademark bouncer fire.

Cummins, who has yet to play a Test on the green grass of NZ, claimed he and his brain expected Wagner to play a role in the two-match series and paid tribute to the tireless warrior who became best known in Australia as the tease of Steve Smith.

“He's been a great competitor when we've played him over the years,” Cummins said today.

“When I see how he has created problems for hitters in a non-traditional way, I really admire him from a distance.”

Australia's top batsmen also encountered problems against rookie Test bowlers Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) and Shamar Joseph (West Indies) this summer, and Cummins indicated they would undertake diligent research before facing New Zealand quicks Will O'Rourke, who took nine wickets in his debut Test against South Africa earlier this month.

But the Australian skipper also feels a freshness that was missing at the end of the Test series in Australia, which capped a grueling 12 months.

Following this, Cummins took a break from white-ball duties in Australia and captained when Mitchell Marsh and his deputy Matthew Wade took over the T20 team in matches in Wellington and Auckland last week.

“I really enjoyed it, with Marshy and Wadey taking the reins I felt like I could just be a player,” Cummins said today, reflecting on Australia's 3-0 success against the Black Caps the 20-over format.

“On the pitch it was good to just worry about your own skills, especially in a format I haven't played in for a while.

“And then also off the ground: things like the media or some of the team meetings you have around planning, they add up.

“Not that they're necessarily burdensome in themselves, but they do add up, so it was nice to have that space away from the game for a few weeks.

“But in the same breath, it's good to be back here in a different role.”

Qantas tour of New Zealand

February 29 March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.