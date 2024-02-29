Missouri Football 2024 is recruiting spring students mid-year

Spring training started this week in Columbia, with eight players from the Mizzous 2024 recruitment class who participated in the early session. These middle-year students arrive early to begin their study of textbooks and film, and begin transforming their bodies with access to college restaurants and sports facilities.

But they will also get an early chance to impress the coaches and compete for playing time in the coming campaign. The 2024 recruit likely to play key players this season is All-Galaxy defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, who arrives in the summer, but can we expect these eight players to force Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to put them on the field this fall to get?

Let's take a look at these players and what kind of position competition each one is in, even though most true freshmen are long shots at seeing meaningful action. Their road to future glory as Mizzou Tigers begins this week.

Quarterback Aidan Glover

No player in the selection saw his position change more this season than Aidan Glover. He expected that he would arrive fifth in the pecking order on campus: behind starter Brady Cook and all his more established students. But then the jet setting Jake Garcia left for East Carolina, and Gabarri Johnson, presumably with homesickness, returned to the Pacific Northwest. Sam Horn then underwent a Tommy John operation, and suddenly Glover notices that he has to sneeze just at the top of the Quarterback dip card for a SEC school, while he should prepare for his last school ball.

Dat zal in de zomer vrijwel zeker veranderen. While Glover has physical tools, he is still raw as a passer, and Missouri will need to bolster the depth chart with a more experienced backup before entering the 2024 season. But it's exciting for Glover to get such a welcome surprise for his first taste of college ball, even if his prospects are still long-term for now.

Linebacker Brian Huff

Huff, the four-star linebacker from Arkansas, enters an interesting position space. Veterans Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks return; the elder Hicks is an excellent leader and a warrior, but often looked athletically outmatched last season in the SEC. Newson got excited as the weather turned colder and he is one of the breakout candidates for the 2024 season. Transfert Corey Flagg from Miami and maybe? Georgia's Darris Smith also joins the mix, although Smith may play more of a defensive role in Columbia.

How many snaps are up for grabs at linebacker depends on a few questions. Will Smith stand up or stick his hand in the mud? Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will run a basic 4-2-5 nickel overhang scheme; Will he also perform more 3-3-5 looks, something he did in South Alabama, and something that could be logical with this selection? Can the physically gifted young people surpass Hicks, despite his experience and leadership benefits?

Ultimately, I think Batoon will deploy more three-linebacker looks, but I think Flagg will be the one taking over Hicks snaps, leaving Huff in a battle for great things in 2025 when Hicks and Flagg both move on.

Offensive linemen Talan Chandler, Ryan Jostes, Caleb Pryfrom, Jayven Richardson

Let us treat the attacking line keeper as a group. While coaches pay lip service to spring ball competition, we have a good look at four of the five roles: Connor Tollison is back at center and is flanked by CamRon Johnson to his right. Armand Membou en Cayden Green zullen de tackle-posities behouden die Lees Summit vertegenwoordigt. Er blijft dus een positiegevecht over bij de linkerwacht en voor de back-uprollen. Although the Tigers were healthy up front in the 2023 season, there is no guarantee of a repeat performance. The youngsters must prepare in case an injury forces them into service, even though a starting spot on paper is largely out of reach.

Three of the four linemen in this class arrive as tackles. Jostes and Pyfrom are both three-star recruits. It's good that they arrive early to start their college careers with strength training, film study, etc., but playing time as a true freshman tackle in the Power Four usually belongs to five-star freaks like Kelvin Banks and Kadyn Proctor. Enjoy the food and the weights, big boys, we'll see you this time next year.

Jayven Richardson is an intriguing option; he is a huge human being and one of the most highly rated JUCO prospects in the country. I doubt he'll use Green or Membou as starters, but I'll pay attention to how the staff talks about his spring performance to gauge my confidence if injuries occur during the season.

Finally, Talan Chandler arrives to compete for an infield spot after initially committing to Coach Prime and then transferring to his home state high school. Again, true freshman offensive linemen are rare birds these days, but Chandler should be part of the open competition at left guard, where his main competition appears to be fifth-year junior Mitchell Walters and big man Logan Reichert.

The defense backs Cameron Keys and Trajen Greco

I immediately think that Keys and Greco are the two most likely freshmen among the mid-year enrollees who won't be redshirting in 2024. A LOT of snaps leave in the secondary from last season's team, and the staff has shown a willingness to play freshmen in the defensive backfield.

Keys profiles as a natural coverage corner, even if he will predictably lack some physicality as a rookie. Greco is listed as both a safety and cornerback, depending on the recruiting firm; MU's official roster lists both as defensive backs.

The depth chart in the secondary is both crowded and wide open. It appears that Daylan Carnell at STAR and Joseph Charleston have both locked down safety spots, and Toriano Pride and Dreyden Norwood have the inside lane at the outside spots. But players young (Jamarion Wayne, Shamar McNeil, Philip Roche) and old (Sydney Williams, Marcus Clarke, TreVez Johnson) are all in the mix.

There are plenty of options here, but few stone-cold locks, and Greco and Keys could work their way into playing time. Greco also returned punts in high school, a specialist role that could be open to protect Luther Burden and move to the NFL with regular Kris Abrams-Draine.

Ultimately, this staff has shown a preference for playing veterans over youngsters, although a few players have been too talented to ignore. I'm not sure these mid-year enrollees will play a major role in the 2024 Tigers, but they could play themselves into a rotation role and mop-up duties. Fans of Missouri should be enthusiastic to see how this group starts their career in black and gold in the coming weeks.