Freshman Eli Stephenson is making a huge impact on the Men's Tennis Team – British Athletics

When considering his college choice, Eli Stephenson initially wanted to move away from home. However, as the process continued, he realized that Lexington was where he felt comfortable. As a college decision neared, Kentucky coaches and athletes made the two-time Kentucky state champion feel special.

Just being in this environment made me want to come here, he said. Tate (Sandman), one of our captains this year, really showed me what Lexington was about, and really took me through the process of what it feels like to be part of this team. And that also applied to the coaches. I really connected with both Ced (Cedric Kauffman) and Matt (Matthew Gordon). They really are great coaches.

The Louisville native takes extra pride in being able to play for his home state's flagship team.

Staying close to home is special, Stephenson says. There are always a lot of people from Louisville at most games. My family has been to most, if not all, of my games. So being close to them and playing for them, and all the people supporting me at home, mean the world to me. I grew up a Kentucky fan, so being able to play for this school really means the world, and I'm so grateful to be here.

Although his school choice was made easy, the transition had its ups and downs, including an injury in the fall.

At Pepperdine, my third singles match and the last match of the week, I twisted my hip and after consulting with several doctors and specialists, the percentage I would play at the beginning of the season was very low, he recalled. They said it would be a long recovery, but luckily my trainers and physios are the best, and I was back on track within three months and 100% after four months. I was very happy to be able to play on the field again after my first serious injury.

However, his triumphs have been a bright spot during his time here so far.

The transition was tough, Stephenson said. It was a challenge. It was fun. It's been worth it. All those things. From the start I knew this was going to be difficult. This team really works hard. I went to a lot of games last year, so I kind of knew what to expect. But most of all, I think it was worth it.

He attributed that feeling to his teammates and coaches.

As part of this team and this brotherhood, we all hold each other accountable. So far this has just been a great experience, he said.

The freshman is undefeated in singles so far this season, including a victory over the Wildcats' first opponent of 2024, two-time defending champion Virginia. Furthermore, many of his successes this season have been come-from-behind victories. He also thanks his coaches and teammates for that.

Most of the credit goes to my coaches and teammates, he said. Without them I wouldn't have won these competitions. I've actually been down in most of those games, and the advice my coaches and teammates gave me during the game helped me get through it and win. It's always special to play for other people, and not just for myself. Those are the reasons why I managed to remain undefeated.

Off the field, he and his teammates share a bond like no other.

The best thing about this team is that we can laugh and joke with each other, he said. Off the field we don't really take things seriously. Were all very competitive. We play a lot of games together, but when it comes to the field, we are all ready for battle. Otherwise we would be laughing, joking and playing cards. We play board games, listen to music and study together. We are always together and that is what I like about this team.

The freshman from Kentucky is not only one of two undefeated singles players in UK, but he has also won the SEC Freshman of the Week for two consecutive weeks.

It's safe to say this Bluegrass native is doing well and is happy to have made Lexington his new home in Kentucky.