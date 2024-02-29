NDSU baseball travels to No. 6 Oregon State

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (2-5) baseball team continues its West Coast swing with a four-game series at No. 6 Oregon State (7-1) beginning Thursday evening at 6:05 PM CT

COVERAGE

GoBison.com: Live stats and video will be available for all four games. The series airs on Pac-12.com.

FINAL TIMEOUT

The Bison earned a 6-4 victory over Pacific in the series finale, winning their second straight game and earning their first series victory of the season. The Bison scored a total of 10 goals as a team, with seven different players contributing at least one. Jake Schaffner Paced NDSU going 3-of-4 at the plate with two RBI and one run. Dunlap also had two hits, two RBI and one run. Hunter Rosenbaum (1-0) picked up his first career win after playing one inning and Austin Bergum earned his first career save and finished the final 2.0 frames with one strikeout and no runs.

THE SERIES VS. STATE OF OREGON

This will be only the second all-time meeting between the Bison and the Beavers. In their lone game of the 2014 NCAA Regional in Corvallis, Oregon State slipped past NDSU 2-1. Current assistant coach and former Bison pitcher, Trent Keefer , ended the final inning on the mound. The game also marked the Bison's first appearance in the NDSU Division I era in the NCAA Tournament.

TOP 25 COMPETITION

The Bison will face their first top-25 opponent this season, with Oregon State ranked sixth in the USA Today Coaches' Poll and D1Baseball Poll. Last season, NDSU went on the road and defeated then-No. 23 Texas Tech 13-4 in the series opener on April 7, 2023.

How's that for a first career start?

Nolan Johnson made his first career start in the series opener at Pacific last week. He fired a career-high nine strikeouts over 5.0 frames with three hits, one run and no walks.

NEW BOYS ARE COMING UP

The Bison have four players in the lineup this season with a batting average of .300 or better, and three of them are newcomers. Jake Schaffner has a team-best batting average of .412 with seven hits and two RBI through his first five appearances. Colten Becker (.357) and Canton itself (.346) are also batting above .300 and have started all seven games this season.

THE CHALLENGING SCHEDULE FOR YOU

The Bison will begin a 53-game regular season schedule spread across 10 different states and will play the first 28 games away from home. The schedule also features three teams ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, including LSU, Oregon State and Iowa.

THE ROAD WARRIORS

The Bison will play 37 of 53 regular season games away from home, including the first 28 in a row, before making their home debut on April 5 against South Dakota State.

Last season, NDSU ended up playing its first 38 games on the road after weather-forced schedule changes. The Bison went on to play at least one game in seven different states.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRE-SEASON POLL

The Bison were picked second in the Summit League Preseason Poll after totaling 21 points and earning one first-place finish. Oral Roberts earned 25 points and five first-place votes to take first place, and South Dakota State rounded out the top three in third place with 16 points.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Will Busch And Parker Puetz were named to the Summit League Preseason Players to Watch list. Busch played in 106 games with 93 starts over three seasons. Last season, Busch posted a .252 batting average with 32 hits, 11 doubles and two home runs.

Puetz made 16 appearances and was on the mound 10 times last season. He led the Summit League with a 2.51 ERA in his freshman season and totaled 47 strikeouts in 61.0 innings. The Volga, SD, native earned a spot on the All-Summit League Second Team and the D1Baseball Freshman All-America Second Team.

ALL SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS RETURNING

NDSU earned nine All-Summit League selections last season, the most since joining the conference in 2008. The Bison return four players from that list this season, including James Dunlap , Cadyn Schwabe , Parker Puetz And Skyler Riedinger after all, all four took a spot on the All-Summit League Second Team.

PUETZ LANDS ON D1BASEBALL FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM

Parker Puetz made 16 appearances with 10 starts on the mound and had an overall record of 3-0 in his freshman season. The native of Volga, SD, led the Summit League with a 2.51 ERA. He totaled 47 strikeouts in 61.0 innings and held opposing hitters to a .187 average in Summit League play. Puetz was one of 10 starting pitchers listed and was the only Summit League player selected.

SCHWABE DRINKING BAGS AT RECORD RATE

Cadyn Schwabe has climbed the Bison's all-time stolen bases list after racking up a team-high 18 in his first season in 2022 and following that up last season with a team-best 27, which ranked second on the all-time time NDSU single-season roster . The Thompson, ND native currently ranks fourth on the NDSU all-time list with 47 career stolen bases.

GO FOR TWO AND MAKE HISTORY

The Bison ranked second in the Summit League last season with 116 doubles, the most in a single season in NDSU history. NDSU scored at least one double in 44 of 52 games last season.

BISON PLAYING AT LARGE LOCATIONS

Under third-year head coach Tyler Oakes , the Bison have made a habit of planning a challenging non-conference schedule in preparation for Summit League play and have done so in some of the best venues in college baseball. Last season, NDSU played in front of five of the largest road crowds in program history since 1977. The top five are as follows: at Texas on March 15, 2023 (6,522), at Texas on March 14, 2023 (6,457), at Nebraska on 3 May 2023 (5,374), at Texas Tech on April 8, 2023 (4,432) and at Nebraska on March 28, 2023 (4,218).

#STOCK

Since 2013, NDSU has selected seven new or current players in the MLB Draft. Cade Feeney became the 13th NDSU player selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 1968 after the Boston Red Sox selected him in the 13th round last season. Bennett Hostetler was also selected in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins and recently earned a spot on the Marlins' spring training non-roster invitee list.

WHO'S BACK?

NDSU returns 12 letterwinners this season, including seven starters who played in at least 50 percent of games last season. The roster also includes nine seniors: James Dunlap , Will Busch Garrett Hill, Jac Steep , Cadyn Schwabe , Hunter Rosenbaum , Carson Hake , Joey Danielson And Colbey Klepper .

WELCOME TO THE TEAM

The Bison welcome 19 newcomers this season: Noah Gordon , Blake Timmons , Jake Schaffner , Canton itself , Luis Garcia , Matt Sargeant , Roman Trapani , Colten Becker , Aiden Schenk , Logan Knight , Julien Hachem , Ben Soke , Ben Berkhof , Seth Thompson , Landon Koenig , Colbey Klepper , Cole Mahlum , Alex Karns And Austin Bergum .

NEXT ONE

The Bison travel to Southeast Louisiana on Friday, March. 8. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM