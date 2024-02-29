Where Iowa's 2025 recruiting class will play football is ahead of spring





Iowa players take the field for a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 15-13 to clinch the Big Ten Western title with the victory title. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)



IOWA CITY With nine to 10 months to go until this year's early signing period, Iowa football's 2025 recruiting class has gradually taken shape.

The Hawkeyes have five commitments, which compares to six 2024 commitments at this time last year and six 2023 commitments at this time two years ago. Four of Iowa's five 2025 commitments have three-star ratings from 247Sports.

Here's a closer look at where Iowas 2025 recruiting class stands:

How does the Iowas class stack up so far?

Recruiting rankings can be especially fluid, but here's where Iowa's 2025 class stands as of Tuesday:

247Sport: No. 19 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams

To3: No. 24 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams

Rivals: No. 26 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams

Who are Iowa's five verbal commitments?

Tight end Thomas Meijer is Iowa's highest-rated commitment to date, with a four-star rating from 247Sports. Other offers from Clear Lake included Texas A&M, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa State.

Offensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga became the Hawkeyes' first verbal commit of the class of 2025 when the Pleasant Valley High School standout announced his decision last summer. Joey VanWetzinga, who is rated three-star by 247Sports, is the younger brother of current Iowa fullback Rusty VanWetzinga.

Jimmy Sullivan is the Hawkeyes quarterback in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-1 prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., also received offers from Minnesota and Michigan State, among others.

Iowa also has a pair of three-star linebacker commitments in Illinois State Burke Gautcher of Sycamore and Carson Cooney of Oswego.

Gautcher committed in October after also reporting offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Kent State and Northern Illinois. Cooney, who committed earlier this month, received offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa State, Northwestern, Cincinnati and others.

Which 2025 targets should we keep an eye on?

Defensive end Joseph Ebenezer is one of the top players in the state of Illinois and has quite a family connection to the Hawkeyes. His father Eppy and brother AJ played at Iowa, and AJ is in the NFL after being selected in the second round in 2020. His other brother Eric is a walk-on on the 2024 roster.

However, Iowa has plenty of competition for Epenesa. His other offers include Miami (Fla.), Texas, Michigan, Washington, Oregon and Penn State.

Mason Forest has offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and Kansas, among others. He is very familiar with the Hawkeyes, as he is the son of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

There is a recruiting battle underway in the state as Iowa and Iowa State compete for a wide receiver Xzavion Robinson. The West Des Moines Valley standout tweeted plans earlier this month to announce his commitment on March 13, but 247Sports reported last week he considers postponing his decision.

Cedar Rapids offensive lineman Kennedy Nick Brooks once the apparent centerpiece of Iowa's 2025 recruiting class that decommitted from Iowa in the fall. His suitors since his recruitment reopened include Georgia, USC, Colorado and Auburn. He visited Georgia earlier this month.

What is the geographic breakdown of who Iowa is targeting in 2025?

Iowa's five commitments include two from Iowa, two from Illinois and one from Indiana.

A Gazette analysis of On3s recruiting data shows that Illinois and Florida are the states with the most offers from the Hawkeyes, with 17 offers each (or about 21 percent of the 80 extended offers). Indiana ranks second highest with eight prospects offered, followed by Iowa State's seven prospects.

However, the geographic breakdown of offers will likely differ from the geographic breakdown of signatories. For example, an out-of-state prospect who may have grown up as a Hawkeye fan is more likely to accept an offer than a prospect in Florida who also receives offers from SEC schools.

Comments: [email protected]