Sports
Where Iowa's 2025 recruiting class will play football is ahead of spring
IOWA CITY With nine to 10 months to go until this year's early signing period, Iowa football's 2025 recruiting class has gradually taken shape.
The Hawkeyes have five commitments, which compares to six 2024 commitments at this time last year and six 2023 commitments at this time two years ago. Four of Iowa's five 2025 commitments have three-star ratings from 247Sports.
Here's a closer look at where Iowas 2025 recruiting class stands:
How does the Iowas class stack up so far?
Recruiting rankings can be especially fluid, but here's where Iowa's 2025 class stands as of Tuesday:
247Sport: No. 19 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams
To3: No. 24 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams
Rivals: No. 26 nationally, No. 5 among Big Ten teams
Who are Iowa's five verbal commitments?
Tight end Thomas Meijer is Iowa's highest-rated commitment to date, with a four-star rating from 247Sports. Other offers from Clear Lake included Texas A&M, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa State.
Offensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga became the Hawkeyes' first verbal commit of the class of 2025 when the Pleasant Valley High School standout announced his decision last summer. Joey VanWetzinga, who is rated three-star by 247Sports, is the younger brother of current Iowa fullback Rusty VanWetzinga.
Jimmy Sullivan is the Hawkeyes quarterback in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-1 prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., also received offers from Minnesota and Michigan State, among others.
Iowa also has a pair of three-star linebacker commitments in Illinois State Burke Gautcher of Sycamore and Carson Cooney of Oswego.
Gautcher committed in October after also reporting offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Kent State and Northern Illinois. Cooney, who committed earlier this month, received offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa State, Northwestern, Cincinnati and others.
Which 2025 targets should we keep an eye on?
Defensive end Joseph Ebenezer is one of the top players in the state of Illinois and has quite a family connection to the Hawkeyes. His father Eppy and brother AJ played at Iowa, and AJ is in the NFL after being selected in the second round in 2020. His other brother Eric is a walk-on on the 2024 roster.
However, Iowa has plenty of competition for Epenesa. His other offers include Miami (Fla.), Texas, Michigan, Washington, Oregon and Penn State.
Mason Forest has offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and Kansas, among others. He is very familiar with the Hawkeyes, as he is the son of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.
There is a recruiting battle underway in the state as Iowa and Iowa State compete for a wide receiver Xzavion Robinson. The West Des Moines Valley standout tweeted plans earlier this month to announce his commitment on March 13, but 247Sports reported last week he considers postponing his decision.
Cedar Rapids offensive lineman Kennedy Nick Brooks once the apparent centerpiece of Iowa's 2025 recruiting class that decommitted from Iowa in the fall. His suitors since his recruitment reopened include Georgia, USC, Colorado and Auburn. He visited Georgia earlier this month.
What is the geographic breakdown of who Iowa is targeting in 2025?
Iowa's five commitments include two from Iowa, two from Illinois and one from Indiana.
A Gazette analysis of On3s recruiting data shows that Illinois and Florida are the states with the most offers from the Hawkeyes, with 17 offers each (or about 21 percent of the 80 extended offers). Indiana ranks second highest with eight prospects offered, followed by Iowa State's seven prospects.
However, the geographic breakdown of offers will likely differ from the geographic breakdown of signatories. For example, an out-of-state prospect who may have grown up as a Hawkeye fan is more likely to accept an offer than a prospect in Florida who also receives offers from SEC schools.
Comments: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/iowa-football/where-iowa-footballs-2025-recruiting-class-stands-ahead-of-spring/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where Iowa's 2025 recruiting class will play football is ahead of spring
- 'Think it's going to be a close call': Supreme Court reporter on arguments over rising stocks
- Rats in a Bag: One Nation Penny Claims He's Defending Me Lee?
- WTI and Brent fall as US crude inventories rise
- 2024 Illinois primary: Cook County judge rules Donald Trump should be barred from Illinois Republican primary ballot
- Actor Adade Manohar dies
- Mom calls Target kids dress with cutouts inappropriate – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Indonesian Eras: Reflections on Jokowis' Legacy and Prabowos' Presidency
- Control AV Sets a New Standard for Cruise Ship Entertainment with Icon of the Seas Project | Business
- Anheuser-Busch reaches tentative agreement with International Brotherhood of Teamsters
- Tremor along the Dead Sea Transform remotely caused by the 2023 MW7.6 Kahramanmaraş earthquake
- Letter from Imran Khan to the IMF