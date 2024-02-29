Los Alamos Varsity tennis teams shine in state tournament





The team poses with coach Gibson and coach Khazratkulov. Photo credit Hari Viswanathan Axel Niklasson serves against the Alamogordo pair of Ryan Amberson and Jaden Navaerez as his partner Andres Iturregui is ready at the net. The Toppers won the game 6-3 6-3. Photo by Hari Viswanathan By Gowri Srinivasan

Poplars The Los Alamos High School Hilltopper Varsity tennis teams had a strong performance during a two-day tournament held February 23-24 in Espaola and Santa Fe, with 8 teams from across the state participating. The boys won first place, beating the Alamogordo Tigers 5-0 in the finals and the girls placed fourth, losing to Alamogordo 1-5. The format was a round robin with Espaola, Goddard and Hope Christian in the Toppers bracket. Alamogordo, Belen, New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) and Santa Fe high schools made up the second bracket. The winner of each category competed for top honors and the second-place finishers competed for third place. Each team competition was a best of 9, with 6 singles and 3 doubles matches. The Lady Toppers had a tough first match against the Espaola team, losing 4-5 in a close but hard-fought battle. They quickly turned their fortunes around in the next match against Goddard, taking a 2-0 lead before play was suspended on Friday due to lack of lighting. The Los Alamos girls took care of business efficiently Saturday morning when play resumed. They defeated Goddard 5-4 and Hope Christian comfortably 5-0, earning their spot in the third- and fourth-place match. The boys took on the Espaola team in their first match of the round robin series and quickly took a 4-2 lead after the singles matches. However, the next two doubles matches went the way of the Sundevils and the series was tied at 4-4. In the decisive doubles match, the Thrilla in Espaola, sophomore Cam McDonald and freshman Jaden Kim faced Chris Gaytan and Joaquin Salazar. The Toppers won 10-7 in a third set tiebreak after splitting the first two sets, in what would prove to be the most contentious match of the weekend. The Toppers quickly advanced through the rest of the competition, defeating Goddard 6-0 and Hope Christian 8-1. Nailah Quartey hits a forehand against Goddard's Zoey Williams. Photo by Quaye Quartey Aditya Viswanathan serves for the Alamogordo team's No. 2 player, Reese Gentry. Photo by Gowri Srinivasan Michael and Nick Witkowski defeated their opponents Jaxon Spencer and Reece Gentry, the No. 1 doubles team from Alamogordo, in a thrilling 7-5 6-3. Photo by Gowri Srinivasan Ryan Sood returns his serve against Alamogordo in a convincing 6-2 6-0 win for the Toppers. Photo by Hari Viswanathan Sabrina Kelley shows off her forehand stroke. Photo by Hari Viswanathan Sofia Parra defeated her opponent, Alamogordo team No. 1 player Eva Westover, 8-1. Photo by Hari Viswanathan Tessa Lemkes clears the net with a wide margin forehand. Photo by Hari Viswanathan Alea Kretz reaches for a forehand. Photo by Hari Viswanathan Lucia Rudin hits a serve to her opponent. Photo by Hari Viswanathan

