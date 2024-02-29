Hockey Canada players opt for jury trial in sexual assault case





The five members of Canada's 2018 junior world team accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel months after winning gold have opted for a jury trial, their lawyers said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. The five members of Canada's 2018 junior national team accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel months after winning gold have opted for a jury trial, their lawyers said in a statement released Wednesday. The five suspects have chosen to opt for a trial by judge and jury instead of a judge alone. It is currently expected that they will be tried together and with the case progressing more quickly than expected, a trial date could be set next week.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account or Article content Article content Earlier this week, all five players selected a jury trial and are confident that community jurors will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all evidence and testimony, said the statement, a copy of which was sent to The London has been sent. Free press. By choosing to go with a jury, they have forgone a preliminary hearing often held in serious cases to determine if there is enough evidence to go before a higher court and put the case straight to trial. brought to justice. Scheduling these hearings often took months. Instead, the case goes straight to the higher court. An appearance in monthly court next week means they are looking for a quick trial date, much sooner than expected. Recommended by Editorial Police are focusing on Hockey Canada's alleged sexual assault investigation Hockey Canada settles London lawsuit alleging player assault on woman The accused players are: ALEX FORMENTON: A former star for the London Knights, he played in Switzerland before taking a leave of absence to face the charges. A 24-year-old resident of Barrie. Scored 18 goals in 2021-2022 for the Ottawa Senators, but did not sign a new contract, a very unusual situation, and left the NHL.

A former star for the London Knights, he played in Switzerland before taking a leave of absence to face the charges. A 24-year-old resident of Barrie. Scored 18 goals in 2021-2022 for the Ottawa Senators, but did not sign a new contract, a very unusual situation, and left the NHL. MICHAEL MCLEOD: He was in the fifth season of his career with the NHL's New Jersey Devils when he took a leave of absence last month ahead of the charges. The 26-year-old from Mississauga has played 287 NHL games and his one-year contract, which pays him $1.4 million, expires this summer.

He was in the fifth season of his career with the NHL's New Jersey Devils when he took a leave of absence last month ahead of the charges. The 26-year-old from Mississauga has played 287 NHL games and his one-year contract, which pays him $1.4 million, expires this summer. CALFOOT: The 25-year-old son of a hockey player, he was a fringe NHLer and spent most of this season in the minors before going on leave. He has played 145 NHL games and is on a one-year contract that pays him between $350,000 and $800,000, with the deal set to expire this summer.

The 25-year-old son of a hockey player, he was a fringe NHLer and spent most of this season in the minors before going on leave. He has played 145 NHL games and is on a one-year contract that pays him between $350,000 and $800,000, with the deal set to expire this summer. DILLON DUBE: The Calgary Flames said they were unaware criminal charges were pending when they granted the 25-year-old native of Golden, B.C., a leave of absence in January. After two 18-goal seasons, he was on pace to score six this year while playing the final season of a three-year contract worth $2.3 million per year.

The Calgary Flames said they were unaware criminal charges were pending when they granted the 25-year-old native of Golden, B.C., a leave of absence in January. After two 18-goal seasons, he was on pace to score six this year while playing the final season of a three-year contract worth $2.3 million per year. CARTER HART: The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, was the star goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers before leaving. He is in the final season of a three-year contract that pays him $3.9 million annually. Afternoon news summary Your weekday lunch roundup of curated links, news highlights, analysis and features. By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Noon News Roundup will arrive in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging you in. try again Article content Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Lawyers for all five players have publicly declared their innocence, with at least one calling it a false accusation. The scandal broke in the spring of 2022, when Hockey Canada settled a $3.5 million lawsuit brought by a young woman, identified as EM, who alleged she was sexually assaulted at London's Delta Armories on June 18, 2018 hotel by eight elite teenage hockey players, including members of Canada's 2018 gold-winning world junior team. The squad was reunited in London for a fundraiser for Hockey Canada. You can read our full coverage of the lawsuit, its allegations, and the settlementhere. After the players were charged, London police held an unprecedented press conference in which Chief Thai Truong, among others, apologized to the complainant. When asked why he apologized, he replied:Because it took so long. They shouldn't have to wait that long. OUR RECENT COVERAGE London police are tackling Hockey Canada's alleged sexual assault investigation International media watch the London courthouse as the case against hockey players opens THE BACKGROUND: A look back at the Hockey Canada sex abuse scandal THE LEGAL PROCESS: Lawyer explains next steps for junior global players Hockey Canada scandal: statements from players London police are reopening a sexual abuse investigation involving world-class junior hockey players Hockey Canada settles London lawsuit alleging player assault on woman Complainant will cooperate with Hockey Canada investigation into alleged sexual abuse in London Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Article content Share this article in your social network

