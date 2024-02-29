Rotary Table Tennis Tournament | ROTARY CLUB OF RICHMOND, BC Canada





On October 30, 2022, the Rotary Club of Richmond held its annual table tennis tournament to raise money for charity.

Every year the Rotary Club of Richmond raises money for charity through a table tennis tournament. Last year we raised money for outdoor table tennis tables. This year, the club set a goal to raise $45,000 for an outdoor fitness center for seniors in a public park in Richmond. This year the Club did not disappoint, raising $4,500 during this tournament! For the rest, the club will apply for a $25,000 Horizons Seniors grant and raise the rest at the Lunar New Year gala. The tournament consisted of a competition, table tennis players from other clubs and important dignitaries. Part of the day was for a competitive tournament, and others were casual play. Most importantly, it was an opportunity for Rotarians to come together for a good cause. In attendance were Councilor Chak Au, Mayor Malcolm Brodie and MLA Henry Yao. Celebrating a great day with lunch! Local Richmond MLA Henry Yao presented a certificate of achievement to our club. Do you notice that good things happen when people come together?

Rotary Club of Richmond hosted a table tennis tournament on October 30e.

Part of the time was reserved for informal play. Table tennis for fun.

We saw some faces at the table tennis and subsequent dinner that we don't see very often.

And something happened. People talked.

We shared some time to get to know each other better..some laughs, some stories.time to get to know each other.

We're not just on the list.

There are interesting stories behind those member photos.

Today's tournament was to raise money for senior exercise stations in city parks.

Perhaps that is the goal and intention; the big win for everyone is the camaraderie experienced at social events.

When the club organizes events, it is for us. Join. Participate. Be part of the team. Be part of the family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondrotary.com/stories/rotary-table-tennis-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos